Orange Lutheran sends top-ranked Villa Park to its first defeat in softball

After 16 consecutive victories to start the softball season, No. 1 Villa Park suffered its first defeat on Friday when Orange Lutheran came away with a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals of the Michelle Carew tournament.

Villa Park was without standout pitcher Sydney Somerndike, who will be sidelined two to three weeks after injuring her ankle Thursday night.

Brianne Weiss won her 11th game for Orange Lutheran (14-6). Freshman Kai Minor went three for three. Tessa Jerue had a two-run single.

Advertisement

In other Carew tournament games, Anaheim Canyon advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 win over South Torrance. Mountain View St. Francis defeated Los Alamitos 4-3. Norco defeated Las Vegas Centennial 11-3.

Birmingham 2, Granada Hills 1: It was a big week for freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Barba of Birmingham. She threw a four-hitter to beat the Highlanders in eight innings after throwing two shutouts earlier in the week. Danielle Diaz had the game-winning hit to score Jessica Rose.

El Camino Real 6, Esperanza 1: Sofia Fisher had three hits, Courtney Cohen had a home run and Brooke DeSmet threw a three-hitter for ECR.

San Pedro 4, Gardena 0: Lilly Gonzalez threw a four-hit shutout.

JSerra 7, Santa Margarita 0: Eva Hurtado allowed six hits in six innings for JSerra. Kaylee Layfield had four RBIs.

Baseball

Daniel Flores of Birmingham with the heat. pic.twitter.com/cRR8GNF3QZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 1, 2022

Birmingham 8, Chatsworth 2: Robert Pitts hit a grand slam to power the Patriots to the West Valley League win.

Granada Hills 8, Cleveland 1: The Highlanders completed a sweep of the Cavaliers in West Valley League play behind Zach Perez, who threw a one-hitter.

Taft 5, El Camino Real 2: The Toreadors won the West Valley League game. Nick Tomack had two RBIs.

JSerra 5, Servite 4: The Lions picked up a three-game Trinity League sweep. Tristan Lamaison got out of a seventh-inning jam for the save. Dominic Smaldino had two hits and two RBIs.

Crespi 8, Loyola 0: Isaiah Magdaleno threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts for Crespi.

Chaminade 8, Bishop Alemany 1: Peter Michael struck out nine in five innings for Chaminade. Teammate Hunter Essang had a home run.

Final: @HB_OilerSports baseball beats @edison_baseball 1-0 to clinch the outright Surf League title.@BenJacobsHBHS, left, threw four scoreless innings and Aiden Espinoza, right, had two hits and scored the game’s only run. @AndrewTurnerTCN pic.twitter.com/WsqHzcESNB — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) April 2, 2022

Huntington Beach 1, Edison 0: Ben Jacobs threw four scoreless innings and Aiden Espinoza had two hits for the Oilers.

Los Alamitos 11, Fountain Valley 4: River Danner and AJ Cappell each had three hits for Los Alamitos.

Saugus 13, Golden Valley 4: Carson Panarisi contributed three hits to lead the Centurions.

San Clemente 3, Trabuco Hills 2: Rhyn Chambers had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seven for San Clemente. Caden Giles threw a complete game.

Cypress 5, Valencia 2: Gabe Cobian had two hits and two RBIs and Matthew Thomas homered to lead Cypress.

Laguna Beach 8, Newport Harbor 0: Nick Bonn struck out nine in five scoreless innings.

Damien 8, Etiwanda 0: Seth Sumner struck out 10 in six innings for Damien.

King 4, Temescal Canyon 0: Andrew Campbell threw three shutout innings of relief, striking out four for King.

Kennedy 9, Sylmar 6: The Golden Cougars handed Sylmar its first Valley Mission League defeat.

Calabasas 5, Oaks Christian 2: Sam Grunberg hit his sixth home run of the season and had three RBIs to lead the Coyotes.

Westlake 6, Newbury Park 2: Paul Lizzul had two hits and two RBIs.

Aliso Niguel 11, San Juan Hills 0: Brandon Tatch threw a no-hitter and hit a home run.