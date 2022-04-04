Two-sport athlete Grant Gray of Norco stars in 8-7 baseball win over Corona

Norco baseball coach Gary Parcell knows something about two-sport athletes. After all, he coached one of the best in Toby Gerhart, a football/baseball standout during his high school days for the Cougars. Now he has another in junior Grant Gray, who catches passes as a standout receiver and hits and fields as a standout center fielder.

On Monday in the first game of an important three-game Big VIII League series against Corona, Gray went four for four, including three hits with two strikes, to help Norco defeat the Panthers 8-7 at Corona.

“As Grant goes, we go,” Parcell said.

The fourth hit of the day for receiver Grant Gray of Norco once again came on two strikes. He’s Justin Turner clone. pic.twitter.com/8mKDTzPbgc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 5, 2022

As Norco’s leadoff hitter, with excellent speed, Gray gets the Cougars’ (17-3, 5-2) offense going. He has seven colleges wanting to let him play football and baseball. Cameron Kim, a junior shortstop committed to UCLA, is trying to get him to join him with the Bruins. Gray is scheduled to go watch a spring football practice, then a baseball game in Westwood later this month.

Cameron Kim has been committed to UCLA since he was a freshman. He had 33 hits all last season for Norco. This is hit No. 35, RBI double to tie Corona 5-5 T4. Quite a hitter. pic.twitter.com/aOq0vDaP5i — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 5, 2022

“I’ve been struggling recently, but I knew I had to be at my best,” Gray said.

Kim is a story himself. He had 33 hits all last season as a sophomore. He had a single and RBI double on Monday, giving him 35 this season and a batting average above .500. He’s no longer just pulling balls. That’s the secret to his improvement. He’s hitting to all fields.

Another two-strike single for Norco junior receiver Grant Gray. pic.twitter.com/t0aCuHJdVc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 4, 2022

Both teams struggled defensively at times, but Norco came up with some clutch at-bats on 3-and-2 counts to make Corona ace Ethan Schiefelbein throw too many pitches. He was gone after four innings. He struck out eight and also hit a two-run home run.

Norco held an 8-5 lead going to the bottom of the seventh. Kai Hopfel hit a two-run home run, but Anthony Conner closed out the game and got the save.

Ethan Schiefelbein can hit. Two-run home run in first inning. Corona takes 3-2 lead over Norco. pic.twitter.com/0NYgt8nuHg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 4, 2022

Sophomore Sam Burgess went four for four to lead Corona (11-5, 4-3).

