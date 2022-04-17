The Times’ high school baseball top 25 rankings
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-3); King is first opponent in Boras Classic (1)
2. SIERRA CANYON (22-0); It’s a big test week for Trailblazers (2)
3. JSERRA (12-9); Lions on six-game winning streak (6)
4. ARLINGTON (23-1); Pitchers have recorded 15 shutouts (7)
5. YUCAIPA (16-4); vs. Huntington Beach on Tuesday (3)
6. S.O. NOTRE DAME (17-5-1); Jack Gurevitch is batting .395 (5)
7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-6-1); Need six straight wins in Mission League (4)
8. NORCO (20-4); Headed to Big VIII League title (8)
9. CYPRESS (19-3-2); Big two-game series vs. Pacifica (9)
10. VILLA PARK (20-2); 32 hits for junior Gavin Grahovac (10)
11. HUNTINGTON BEACH (15-7); Ben Jacobs is a left-handed ace (NR)
12. SANTA MARGARITA (16-6); Three-game series vs. St. John Bosco (11)
13. SERVITE (12-8); Battling for Trinity League playoff spot (13)
14. CORONA (13-7); Sweep of King (15)
15. HART (16-7); Indians get sweep of West Ranch (16)
16. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (16-7); Showdown with Cypress (17)
17. KING (12-7); Ready for Boras Classic (12)
18. CALABASAS (16-5); Junior Phoenix Call is having an MVP season (24)
19. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-8); Holding down fifth in Trinity League (18)
20. TESORO (17-5); Three-game series vs. Capistrano Valley (14)
21. SOUTH HILLS (18-5); 6-0 in Hacienda League (NR)
22. TORRANCE (19-3-1); Showdown with West Torrance (20)
23. TRABUCO HILLS (17-5); Big games vs. San Clemente (23)
24. WARREN (17-5); No-hitter for freshman Angel Cervantes (NR)
25. GRANADA HILLS (16-4-1); Pitching is good (21)
