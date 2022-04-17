Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball top 25 rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-3); King is first opponent in Boras Classic (1)

2. SIERRA CANYON (22-0); It’s a big test week for Trailblazers (2)

3. JSERRA (12-9); Lions on six-game winning streak (6)

4. ARLINGTON (23-1); Pitchers have recorded 15 shutouts (7)

5. YUCAIPA (16-4); vs. Huntington Beach on Tuesday (3)

6. S.O. NOTRE DAME (17-5-1); Jack Gurevitch is batting .395 (5)

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-6-1); Need six straight wins in Mission League (4)

8. NORCO (20-4); Headed to Big VIII League title (8)

9. CYPRESS (19-3-2); Big two-game series vs. Pacifica (9)

10. VILLA PARK (20-2); 32 hits for junior Gavin Grahovac (10)

11. HUNTINGTON BEACH (15-7); Ben Jacobs is a left-handed ace (NR)

12. SANTA MARGARITA (16-6); Three-game series vs. St. John Bosco (11)

13. SERVITE (12-8); Battling for Trinity League playoff spot (13)

14. CORONA (13-7); Sweep of King (15)

15. HART (16-7); Indians get sweep of West Ranch (16)

16. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (16-7); Showdown with Cypress (17)

17. KING (12-7); Ready for Boras Classic (12)

18. CALABASAS (16-5); Junior Phoenix Call is having an MVP season (24)

19. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-8); Holding down fifth in Trinity League (18)

20. TESORO (17-5); Three-game series vs. Capistrano Valley (14)

21. SOUTH HILLS (18-5); 6-0 in Hacienda League (NR)

22. TORRANCE (19-3-1); Showdown with West Torrance (20)

23. TRABUCO HILLS (17-5); Big games vs. San Clemente (23)

24. WARREN (17-5); No-hitter for freshman Angel Cervantes (NR)

25. GRANADA HILLS (16-4-1); Pitching is good (21)

