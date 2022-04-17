The Times’ high school baseball top 25 rankings

19. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-8); Holding down fifth in Trinity League (18)

18. CALABASAS (16-5); Junior Phoenix Call is having an MVP season (24)

15. HART (16-7); Indians get sweep of West Ranch (16)

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-6-1); Need six straight wins in Mission League (4)

6. S.O. NOTRE DAME (17-5-1); Jack Gurevitch is batting .395 (5)

5. YUCAIPA (16-4); vs. Huntington Beach on Tuesday (3)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-3); King is first opponent in Boras Classic (1)

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.