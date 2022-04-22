High school tennis: City boys’ playoffs
BOYS’ TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 Taft at #1 Palisades
#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Granada Hills
Notes: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
DIVISION 1
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#9 Grant at #8 Cleveland
#12 Los Angeles CES at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 Chatsworth
#10 South Gate at #7 Los Angeles Hamilton
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland/Grant winner at #1 Eagle Rock
SOCES/LACES winner at #4 El Camino Real
Chatsworth/Banning winner at #3 San Pedro
Hamilton/South Gate winner at #2 Van Nuys
Notes: Semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 5, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#16 North Hollywood at #1 Carson
#9 Bell at #8 Sylmar
#12 Los Angeles at #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#13 San Fernando at #4 Los Angeles University
#14 Crenshaw at #3 Birmingham
#11 Verdugo Hills at #6 Venice
#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 South East
#15 Santee at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy
Notes: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 4, 10 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
