High School Sports

High school tennis: City boys’ playoffs

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 Taft at #1 Palisades

#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Granada Hills

Notes: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

DIVISION 1

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#9 Grant at #8 Cleveland

#12 Los Angeles CES at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 Chatsworth

#10 South Gate at #7 Los Angeles Hamilton

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland/Grant winner at #1 Eagle Rock

SOCES/LACES winner at #4 El Camino Real

Chatsworth/Banning winner at #3 San Pedro

Hamilton/South Gate winner at #2 Van Nuys

Notes: Semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 5, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#16 North Hollywood at #1 Carson

#9 Bell at #8 Sylmar

#12 Los Angeles at #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#13 San Fernando at #4 Los Angeles University

#14 Crenshaw at #3 Birmingham

#11 Verdugo Hills at #6 Venice

#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 South East

#15 Santee at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy

Notes: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 4, 10 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

