High school tennis: City boys’ playoffs

Notes: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 4, 10 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

Notes: Semifinals, May 2, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 5, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

Notes: Championship, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.