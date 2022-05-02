High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Wild-card games, Monday
Yorba Linda 16, Newbury Park 4
Mira Costa 13, St. Francis 11
Santa Margarita 13, Newport Harbor 7
Tesoro 10, Harvard-Westlake 9 (OT)
Los Alamitos 17, Oaks Christian 2
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Yorba Linda at #1 Mater Dei
Mira Costa at Trabuco Hills
Corona Santiago at Loyola
Westlake at #4 Corona del Mar
Santa Margarita at #3 Foothill
Tesoro at Agoura
Los Alamitos at Palos Verdes
#2 St. Margaret’s at Sierra Canyon
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Saugus, bye
Cate, bye
Culver City, bye
Redondo at Northwood
Temecula Valley, bye
Oak Park at King
Santa Barbara at Viewpoint
#4 Aliso Niguel, bye
#3 Beckman, bye
Edison at Great Oak
West Ranch, bye
JSerra at San Marcos
Peninsula at Woodbridge
Huntington Beach at San Juan Hills
Santa Monica, bye
Brentwood at #2 St. John Bosco
DIVISION 3
Wild-card games, Monday
Mission Viejo 21, Glendale 9
Orange Lutheran 10, Damien 2
First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at #1 Vista Murrieta
Crean Lutheran at Thacher
Hart at Long Beach Wilson
#4 Mission Viejo at Riverside Poly
Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Anaheim Canyon
Irvine University at Linfield Christian
Orange Lutheran at Millikan
Downey at #2 Crescenta Valley
NOTES: Second round (Div. 2) and quarterfinals (Div. 1 and 3), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), May 9; semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.