Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

A closeup, detail view of a lacrosse stick.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Wild-card games, Monday

Yorba Linda 16, Newbury Park 4

Mira Costa 13, St. Francis 11

Santa Margarita 13, Newport Harbor 7

Tesoro 10, Harvard-Westlake 9 (OT)

Los Alamitos 17, Oaks Christian 2

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

Yorba Linda at #1 Mater Dei

Mira Costa at Trabuco Hills

Corona Santiago at Loyola

Westlake at #4 Corona del Mar

Santa Margarita at #3 Foothill

Tesoro at Agoura

Los Alamitos at Palos Verdes

#2 St. Margaret’s at Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Saugus, bye

Cate, bye

Culver City, bye

Redondo at Northwood

Temecula Valley, bye

Oak Park at King

Santa Barbara at Viewpoint

#4 Aliso Niguel, bye

#3 Beckman, bye

Edison at Great Oak

West Ranch, bye

JSerra at San Marcos

Peninsula at Woodbridge

Huntington Beach at San Juan Hills

Santa Monica, bye

Brentwood at #2 St. John Bosco

DIVISION 3

Wild-card games, Monday

Mission Viejo 21, Glendale 9

Orange Lutheran 10, Damien 2

First round, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at #1 Vista Murrieta

Crean Lutheran at Thacher

Hart at Long Beach Wilson

#4 Mission Viejo at Riverside Poly

Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Anaheim Canyon

Irvine University at Linfield Christian

Orange Lutheran at Millikan

Downey at #2 Crescenta Valley

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2) and quarterfinals (Div. 1 and 3), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), May 9; semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement