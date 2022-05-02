High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2) and quarterfinals (Div. 1 and 3), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), May 9; semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.