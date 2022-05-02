Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Irvine University

#5 Peninsula at #4 Woodbridge

#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Calabasas

#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 San Marcos, bye

Newbury Park at West Ranch

West Torrance at Arcadia

Viewpoint, bye

San Marino, bye

Anaheim Canyon at Palm Desert

Santa Margarita at Los Osos

Simi Valley at #4 Loyola

#3 Mira Costa at Great Oak

La Canada at Buckley

Yorba Linda at Servite

Northwood at Sage Hill

Foothill, bye

Westlake at Brentwood

Laguna Beach at King

#2 Portola at San Clemente

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at San Juan Hills

Xavier Prep at Walnut

Aliso Niguel at Troy

Crescenta Valley at Placentia Valencia

Hart at Marina

Windward at South Torrance

Temple City at Oak Park

Burbank at #4 Dos Pueblos

Crean Lutheran at #3 Los Alamitos

Palm Springs at Temecula Valley

Ayala at Etiwanda

Tesoro at Villa Park

Cypress at Sunny Hills

Huntington Beach at Diamond Bar

Valencia at Torrance

#2 Redondo at Millikan

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Royal at Warren

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Le Lycee

Burbank Burroughs at Cate

Murrieta Valley at Corona Centennial

Upland at Redlands

Saugus at Ventura

Whitney at La Serna

Bolsa Grande at #4 St. Margaret’s

Orange Lutheran at #3 Capistrano Valley

Rowland at El Dorado

Redlands East Valley at Riverside Poly

Alta Loma at Rio Mesa

Beverly Hills at Oxford Academy

Corona Santiago at Gahr

Foothill Tech at Carpinteria

#2 Flintridge Prep at Keppel

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Silverado at Webb

B--Long Beach Wilson at Riverside Notre Dame

C--Santa Fe at Oakwood

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Thacher at #1 Cerritos

San Dimas at Granite Hills

Citrus Valley at Valley View

Rancho Alamitos at Jurupa Valley

Winner wild-card A at Arlington

Coachella Valley at Riverside North

Buena at Montclair

#4 Heritage at Sultana

Winner wild-card B at #3 Maranatha

Quartz Hill at Arrowhead Christian

Fullerton at Magnolia

Santa Ynez at Arroyo

Winner wild-card C at Westminster La Quinta

Nordhoff at Bishop Montgomery

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Yucca Valley

#2 Long Beach Poly at Costa Mesa

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--#1 Laguna Blanca at El Monte

B--Chaffey at Rim of the World

C--Schurr at Sierra Vista

D--Garden Grove at West Valley

E- Santa Ana Valley at Jurupa Hills

F--Desert Hot Springs at Moreno Valley

G--Pasadena Marshall at Segerstrom

H--Paloma Valley at Garey

I--Bishop Amat at Rubidoux

J--Highland at Village Christian

K--Orange Vista at Patriot

L--Chino at Northview

M--Cerritos Valley Christian at Orange

N--Knight at Barstow

O--Workman at Temescal Canyon

P--Ramona at Indio

Q--Apple Valley at Arroyo Valley

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card B at winner wild-card A

Winner wild-card C at Whittier

Winner wild-card D at Summit

Winner wild-card E at La Salle

Winner wild-card F at San Gabriel

Winner wild-card G at Norwalk

Winner wild-card H at Lancaster

Winner wild-card I at #4 West Covina

Winner wild-card J at #3 Edgewood

Winner wild-card K at Grand Terrace

Winner wild-card L at Western

Winner wild-card M at Westminster

Winner wild-card N at Downey

Winner wild-card O at Mayfair

Winner wild-card P at Citrus Hill

Winner wild-card Q at #2 Geffen

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 9, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.

