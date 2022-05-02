High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 9, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.

Winner wild-card C at Whittier

B--Chaffey at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card C at Westminster La Quinta

