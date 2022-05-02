High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Irvine University
#5 Peninsula at #4 Woodbridge
#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Calabasas
#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 San Marcos, bye
Newbury Park at West Ranch
West Torrance at Arcadia
Viewpoint, bye
San Marino, bye
Anaheim Canyon at Palm Desert
Santa Margarita at Los Osos
Simi Valley at #4 Loyola
#3 Mira Costa at Great Oak
La Canada at Buckley
Yorba Linda at Servite
Northwood at Sage Hill
Foothill, bye
Westlake at Brentwood
Laguna Beach at King
#2 Portola at San Clemente
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at San Juan Hills
Xavier Prep at Walnut
Aliso Niguel at Troy
Crescenta Valley at Placentia Valencia
Hart at Marina
Windward at South Torrance
Temple City at Oak Park
Burbank at #4 Dos Pueblos
Crean Lutheran at #3 Los Alamitos
Palm Springs at Temecula Valley
Ayala at Etiwanda
Tesoro at Villa Park
Cypress at Sunny Hills
Huntington Beach at Diamond Bar
Valencia at Torrance
#2 Redondo at Millikan
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Royal at Warren
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Le Lycee
Burbank Burroughs at Cate
Murrieta Valley at Corona Centennial
Upland at Redlands
Saugus at Ventura
Whitney at La Serna
Bolsa Grande at #4 St. Margaret’s
Orange Lutheran at #3 Capistrano Valley
Rowland at El Dorado
Redlands East Valley at Riverside Poly
Alta Loma at Rio Mesa
Beverly Hills at Oxford Academy
Corona Santiago at Gahr
Foothill Tech at Carpinteria
#2 Flintridge Prep at Keppel
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Silverado at Webb
B--Long Beach Wilson at Riverside Notre Dame
C--Santa Fe at Oakwood
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Thacher at #1 Cerritos
San Dimas at Granite Hills
Citrus Valley at Valley View
Rancho Alamitos at Jurupa Valley
Winner wild-card A at Arlington
Coachella Valley at Riverside North
Buena at Montclair
#4 Heritage at Sultana
Winner wild-card B at #3 Maranatha
Quartz Hill at Arrowhead Christian
Fullerton at Magnolia
Santa Ynez at Arroyo
Winner wild-card C at Westminster La Quinta
Nordhoff at Bishop Montgomery
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Yucca Valley
#2 Long Beach Poly at Costa Mesa
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--#1 Laguna Blanca at El Monte
B--Chaffey at Rim of the World
C--Schurr at Sierra Vista
D--Garden Grove at West Valley
E- Santa Ana Valley at Jurupa Hills
F--Desert Hot Springs at Moreno Valley
G--Pasadena Marshall at Segerstrom
H--Paloma Valley at Garey
I--Bishop Amat at Rubidoux
J--Highland at Village Christian
K--Orange Vista at Patriot
L--Chino at Northview
M--Cerritos Valley Christian at Orange
N--Knight at Barstow
O--Workman at Temescal Canyon
P--Ramona at Indio
Q--Apple Valley at Arroyo Valley
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card B at winner wild-card A
Winner wild-card C at Whittier
Winner wild-card D at Summit
Winner wild-card E at La Salle
Winner wild-card F at San Gabriel
Winner wild-card G at Norwalk
Winner wild-card H at Lancaster
Winner wild-card I at #4 West Covina
Winner wild-card J at #3 Edgewood
Winner wild-card K at Grand Terrace
Winner wild-card L at Western
Winner wild-card M at Westminster
Winner wild-card N at Downey
Winner wild-card O at Mayfair
Winner wild-card P at Citrus Hill
Winner wild-card Q at #2 Geffen
Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 9, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.
