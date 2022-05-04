Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Mater Dei 11, Yorba Linda 5

Trabuco Hills 18, Mira Costa 11

Loyola 15, Corona Santiago 1

Corona del Mar 14, Westlake 5

Foothill 15, Santa Margarita 5

Agoura 17, Tesoro 5

Los Alamitos 14, Palos Verdes 9

St. Margaret’s 18, Sierra Canyon 7

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Mater Dei at Trabuco Hills

#4 Corona del Mar at Loyola

#3 Foothill at Agoura

Los Alamitos at #2 St. Margaret’s

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Redondo 13, Northwood 4

Oak Park 10, King 9

Viewpoint 11, Santa Barbara 4

Great Oak 10, Edison 3

JSerra 16, San Marcos 5

Peninsula 17, Woodbridge 4

San Juan Hills 16, Huntington Beach 7

St. John Bosco 23, Brentwood 3

Second round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Cate at #1 Saugus

Redondo at Culver City

Oak Park at Temecula Valley

Viewpoint at #4 Aliso Niguel

Great Oak at #3 Beckman

JSerra at West Ranch

San Juan Hills at Peninsula

#2 St. John Bosco at Santa Monica

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Vista Murrieta 17, Long Beach Poly 2

Thacher 11, Crean Lutheran 7

Hart 15, Long Beach Wilson 3

Mission Viejo 15, Riverside Poly 0

Anaheim Canyon d. Eastvale Roosevelt, score not reported

Irvine University 28, Linfield Christian 10

Orange Lutheran 10, Millikan 6

Crescenta Valley 18, Downey 6

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Thacher at #1 Vista Murrieta

Hart at #4 Mission Viejo

#3 Anaheim Canyon at Irvine University

#2 Crescenta Valley at Orange Lutheran

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), Monday semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

