High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Mater Dei 11, Yorba Linda 5
Trabuco Hills 18, Mira Costa 11
Loyola 15, Corona Santiago 1
Corona del Mar 14, Westlake 5
Foothill 15, Santa Margarita 5
Agoura 17, Tesoro 5
Los Alamitos 14, Palos Verdes 9
St. Margaret’s 18, Sierra Canyon 7
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Mater Dei at Trabuco Hills
#4 Corona del Mar at Loyola
#3 Foothill at Agoura
Los Alamitos at #2 St. Margaret’s
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Redondo 13, Northwood 4
Oak Park 10, King 9
Viewpoint 11, Santa Barbara 4
Great Oak 10, Edison 3
JSerra 16, San Marcos 5
Peninsula 17, Woodbridge 4
San Juan Hills 16, Huntington Beach 7
St. John Bosco 23, Brentwood 3
Second round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Cate at #1 Saugus
Redondo at Culver City
Oak Park at Temecula Valley
Viewpoint at #4 Aliso Niguel
Great Oak at #3 Beckman
JSerra at West Ranch
San Juan Hills at Peninsula
#2 St. John Bosco at Santa Monica
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Vista Murrieta 17, Long Beach Poly 2
Thacher 11, Crean Lutheran 7
Hart 15, Long Beach Wilson 3
Mission Viejo 15, Riverside Poly 0
Anaheim Canyon d. Eastvale Roosevelt, score not reported
Irvine University 28, Linfield Christian 10
Orange Lutheran 10, Millikan 6
Crescenta Valley 18, Downey 6
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Thacher at #1 Vista Murrieta
Hart at #4 Mission Viejo
#3 Anaheim Canyon at Irvine University
#2 Crescenta Valley at Orange Lutheran
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 2) and semifinals (Div. 1 and 3), Monday semifinals (Div. 2), May 11. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
