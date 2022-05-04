Advertisement
High School Sports

High school City baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores

By Times staff
BASEBALL

Bell 5, South Gate 3

Franklin 5, Eagle Rock 3

Los Angeles Marshall 11, Lincoln 1

Los Angeles Wilson 13, Sotomayor 0

North Hollywood 10, Arleta 1

San Pedro 14, Wilmington Banning 8

SOFTBALL

Camino Nuevo 5, Smidt Tech 4

Carson 15, Rancho Dominguez 0

Garfield 12, Huntington Park 2

Hawkins 11, Los Angeles Jordan 9

King/Drew 24, Harbor Teacher 0

Legacy 11, South East 0

Lincoln 12, Sotomayor 1

Los Angeles Hamilton 21, Westchester 3

Los Angeles Marshall 5, Eagle Rock 3

Middle College 27, Animo South Los Angeles 7

Palisades 12, Los Angeles University 0

Port of Los Angeles 10, Fremont 0

Roybal 16, Los Angeles Kennedy 2

San Pedro 19, Narbonne 0

South Gate 8, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Wilmington Banning 11, Gardena 1

