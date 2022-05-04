High school City baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Bell 5, South Gate 3
Franklin 5, Eagle Rock 3
Los Angeles Marshall 11, Lincoln 1
Los Angeles Wilson 13, Sotomayor 0
North Hollywood 10, Arleta 1
San Pedro 14, Wilmington Banning 8
SOFTBALL
Camino Nuevo 5, Smidt Tech 4
Carson 15, Rancho Dominguez 0
Garfield 12, Huntington Park 2
Hawkins 11, Los Angeles Jordan 9
King/Drew 24, Harbor Teacher 0
Legacy 11, South East 0
Lincoln 12, Sotomayor 1
Los Angeles Hamilton 21, Westchester 3
Los Angeles Marshall 5, Eagle Rock 3
Middle College 27, Animo South Los Angeles 7
Palisades 12, Los Angeles University 0
Port of Los Angeles 10, Fremont 0
Roybal 16, Los Angeles Kennedy 2
San Pedro 19, Narbonne 0
South Gate 8, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Wilmington Banning 11, Gardena 1
