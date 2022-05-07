High school softball: City playoff pairings
CITY
SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Eagle Rock at #1 El Camino Real
#5 Wilmington Banning at #4 San Pedro
#6 Carson at #3 Birmingham
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Granada Hills
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye
#9 Palisades at #8 South Gate
#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Legacy
#13 Sylmar at #4 Bravo
#3 Venice, bye
#11 Chatsworth at #6 Chavez
#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Fairfax
#2 San Fernando, bye
DIVISION II
Play-in games, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Marquez at #16 Sherman Oaks CES
#20 Grant at #13 Garfield
#19 South East at #14 Harbor Teacher Prep
#18 West Adams at #15 North Hollywood
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Sherman Oaks CES/Marquez winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#9 Los Angeles Wilson at #8 Taft
#12 Los Angeles Hamilton at #5 Arleta
Garfield/Grant winner at #4 King/Drew
Harbor Teacher Prep/South East winner at #3 Gardena
#11 Lincoln at #6 Cleveland
#10 Northridge at #7 Verdugo Hills
North Hollywood/West Adams winner at #2 Franklin
DIVISION III
Play-in games, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Monroe at #16 Lakeview
#20 Locke at #13 Bright Star
#19 Reseda at #14 Valley Arts/Sciences
#18 Panorama at #15 Sun Valley Magnet
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Lakeview/Monroe winner at #1 Santee
#9 Jefferson at #8 Fremont
#12 Los Angeles University at #5 Contreras
Bright Star/Locke winner at #4 Canoga Park
Valley Arts/Sciences/Reseda winner at #3 Alliance Smidt Tech
#11 Torres at #6 Triumph
#10 Orthopaedic at #7 Dorsey
Sun Valley Magnet/Panorama winner at #2 Mendez
DIVISION IV
Play-in games, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Los Angeles Jordan at #16 CALS Early College
#20 Animo South Los Angeles at #13 Hawkins
#19 Central City Value at #14 Washington
#18 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #15 Dymally
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
CALS Early College/Jordan winner at #1 Bernstein
#9 Westchester at #8 East Valley
#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Camino Nuevo
Hawkins/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #4 Middle College
Washington/Central City Value winner at #3 Maywood CES
#11 Manual Arts at #6 University Prep Value
#10 Angelou at #7 Belmont
Dymally/USC-Media Arts/Engineering winner at #2 Roybal
NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. I), Thursday, 3 p.m.; Quarterfinals, (Div. II-IV), May 16, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Open Division and Div. I), May 17, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-IV), May 18, 3 p.m. Championships, May 20 at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:30 p.m.) and May 21 at Cal State Northridge (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.