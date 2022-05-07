High school softball: City playoff pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. I), Thursday, 3 p.m.; Quarterfinals, (Div. II-IV), May 16, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Open Division and Div. I), May 17, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-IV), May 18, 3 p.m. Championships, May 20 at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:30 p.m.) and May 21 at Cal State Northridge (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).

#11 Manual Arts at #6 University Prep Value

Washington/Central City Value winner at #3 Maywood CES

#19 Central City Value at #14 Washington

Sherman Oaks CES/Marquez winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.