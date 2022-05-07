Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: City playoff pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

CITY
SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Eagle Rock at #1 El Camino Real

#5 Wilmington Banning at #4 San Pedro

#6 Carson at #3 Birmingham

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Granada Hills

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

#9 Palisades at #8 South Gate

#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Legacy

#13 Sylmar at #4 Bravo

#3 Venice, bye

#11 Chatsworth at #6 Chavez

#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Fairfax

#2 San Fernando, bye

DIVISION II

Play-in games, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Marquez at #16 Sherman Oaks CES

#20 Grant at #13 Garfield

#19 South East at #14 Harbor Teacher Prep

#18 West Adams at #15 North Hollywood

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Sherman Oaks CES/Marquez winner at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#9 Los Angeles Wilson at #8 Taft

#12 Los Angeles Hamilton at #5 Arleta

Garfield/Grant winner at #4 King/Drew

Harbor Teacher Prep/South East winner at #3 Gardena

#11 Lincoln at #6 Cleveland

#10 Northridge at #7 Verdugo Hills

North Hollywood/West Adams winner at #2 Franklin

DIVISION III

Play-in games, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Monroe at #16 Lakeview

#20 Locke at #13 Bright Star

#19 Reseda at #14 Valley Arts/Sciences

#18 Panorama at #15 Sun Valley Magnet

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Lakeview/Monroe winner at #1 Santee

#9 Jefferson at #8 Fremont

#12 Los Angeles University at #5 Contreras

Bright Star/Locke winner at #4 Canoga Park

Valley Arts/Sciences/Reseda winner at #3 Alliance Smidt Tech

#11 Torres at #6 Triumph

#10 Orthopaedic at #7 Dorsey

Sun Valley Magnet/Panorama winner at #2 Mendez

DIVISION IV

Play-in games, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Los Angeles Jordan at #16 CALS Early College

#20 Animo South Los Angeles at #13 Hawkins

#19 Central City Value at #14 Washington

#18 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #15 Dymally

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

CALS Early College/Jordan winner at #1 Bernstein

#9 Westchester at #8 East Valley

#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Camino Nuevo

Hawkins/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #4 Middle College

Washington/Central City Value winner at #3 Maywood CES

#11 Manual Arts at #6 University Prep Value

#10 Angelou at #7 Belmont

Dymally/USC-Media Arts/Engineering winner at #2 Roybal

NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. I), Thursday, 3 p.m.; Quarterfinals, (Div. II-IV), May 16, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Open Division and Div. I), May 17, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-IV), May 18, 3 p.m. Championships, May 20 at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:30 p.m.) and May 21 at Cal State Northridge (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement