High School Sports

High school softball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

Semifinals, Saturday

Los Alamitos 4, Oaks Christian 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Gahr 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Millikan 7, Corona Centennial 2

Mission Viejo 10, Torrance 0

DIVISION 3

Semifinal, Saturday

Bonita 4, Temescal Canyon 1

Semifinal, Monday

St. Anthony at Tesoro, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinal, Saturday

Temple City 7, Burbank Burroughs 2

Semifinal, Tuesday

Heritage Christian at #1 Moorpark, 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Saturday

Cajon 4, Fountain Valley 1

El Toro 6, Flintridge Sacred Heart 0

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Elsinore 4, Indio 3 (8)

Hillcrest 13, Viewpoint 0

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Saturday

Linfield Christian 2, Duarte 0 (8)

Capistrano Valley Christian 19, Keppel 1

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday-Saturday at Barber Park (Irvine), dates/times tba

Division 1:Los Alamitos vs. #3 Eastvale Roosevelt

Division 2: Millikan vs. #2 Mission Viejo

Division 3: Tesoro/St. Anthony winner vs. #1 Bonita

Division 4: Moorpark/Heritage Christian winner vs. #3 Temple City

Division 5: #2 El Toro vs. #4 Cajon

Division 6: Hillcrest vs. Elsinore

Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian

