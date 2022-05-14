High school softball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
Semifinals, Saturday
Los Alamitos 4, Oaks Christian 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Gahr 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Millikan 7, Corona Centennial 2
Mission Viejo 10, Torrance 0
DIVISION 3
Semifinal, Saturday
Bonita 4, Temescal Canyon 1
Semifinal, Monday
St. Anthony at Tesoro, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Semifinal, Saturday
Temple City 7, Burbank Burroughs 2
Semifinal, Tuesday
Heritage Christian at #1 Moorpark, 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Cajon 4, Fountain Valley 1
El Toro 6, Flintridge Sacred Heart 0
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Elsinore 4, Indio 3 (8)
Hillcrest 13, Viewpoint 0
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Saturday
Linfield Christian 2, Duarte 0 (8)
Capistrano Valley Christian 19, Keppel 1
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Barber Park (Irvine), dates/times tba
Division 1:Los Alamitos vs. #3 Eastvale Roosevelt
Division 2: Millikan vs. #2 Mission Viejo
Division 3: Tesoro/St. Anthony winner vs. #1 Bonita
Division 4: Moorpark/Heritage Christian winner vs. #3 Temple City
Division 5: #2 El Toro vs. #4 Cajon
Division 6: Hillcrest vs. Elsinore
Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.