High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division I: Newport Harbor d. Loyola, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
Division II: Upland d. Royal, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13
Division III: San Diego Parker d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20
Division IV: Monrovia d. Imperial Beach Mar Vista, 26-24, 18-25, 27-29, 25-21, 15-5
