High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division I: Newport Harbor d. Loyola, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Division II: Upland d. Royal, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13

Division III: San Diego Parker d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20

Division IV: Monrovia d. Imperial Beach Mar Vista, 26-24, 18-25, 27-29, 25-21, 15-5

High School Sports

