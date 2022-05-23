High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday at USC
#9 Chatsworth vs. #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt, 3 p.m.
#3 El Camino Real vs. #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday at USC
#5 Narbonne vs. #1 Taft, 3 p.m.
#3 Garfield vs. #2 Bell, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Monday
Los Angeles Wilson 9, Eagle Rock 4
Legacy 4, Maywood CES 2
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Monday
Marquez 10, King/Drew 9
Mendez 15, North Valley Military 7
CITY BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Birmingham
Division III: #4 Marquez vs. #2 Mendez, 3 p.m.
Division II: #4 Los Angeles Wilson vs. #2 Legacy, 6 p.m.
Saturday at Dodger Stadium
Division I: teams tbd, 10 a.m.
Open Division: teams tbd, 1 p.m.
