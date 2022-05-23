Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday at USC

#9 Chatsworth vs. #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt, 3 p.m.

#3 El Camino Real vs. #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday at USC

#5 Narbonne vs. #1 Taft, 3 p.m.

#3 Garfield vs. #2 Bell, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Monday

Los Angeles Wilson 9, Eagle Rock 4

Legacy 4, Maywood CES 2

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Monday

Marquez 10, King/Drew 9

Mendez 15, North Valley Military 7

CITY BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Birmingham

Division III: #4 Marquez vs. #2 Mendez, 3 p.m.

Division II: #4 Los Angeles Wilson vs. #2 Legacy, 6 p.m.

Saturday at Dodger Stadium

Division I: teams tbd, 10 a.m.

Open Division: teams tbd, 1 p.m.

