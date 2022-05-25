High school baseball: City playoff results and championship schedule
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Chatsworth 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3
Birmingham 2, El Camino Real 1
CITY BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Birmingham
Division III: #4 Marquez vs. #2 Mendez, time tbd
Division II: #4 Los Angeles Wilson vs. #2 Legacy, time tbd
Saturday at Dodger Stadium
Division I: #5 Narbonne vs. #3 Garfield, 10 a.m.
Open Division: #9 Chatsworth vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.
