High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and championship schedule

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Chatsworth 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3

Birmingham 2, El Camino Real 1

CITY BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Birmingham

Division III: #4 Marquez vs. #2 Mendez, time tbd

Division II: #4 Los Angeles Wilson vs. #2 Legacy, time tbd

Saturday at Dodger Stadium

Division I: #5 Narbonne vs. #3 Garfield, 10 a.m.

Open Division: #9 Chatsworth vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.

