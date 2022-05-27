Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: City championship results

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division II: Legacy 8, Los Angeles Wilson 6

Division III: Mendez 9, Marquez 6

Saturday at Dodger Stadium

Division I: #5 Narbonne vs. #3 Garfield, 10 a.m.

Open Division: #9 Chatsworth vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement