High school baseball: City championship results
CITY BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division II: Legacy 8, Los Angeles Wilson 6
Division III: Mendez 9, Marquez 6
Saturday at Dodger Stadium
Division I: #5 Narbonne vs. #3 Garfield, 10 a.m.
Open Division: #9 Chatsworth vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.
