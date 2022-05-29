Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern California Regional pairings

By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 El Cajon Granite Hills at #1 JSerra, 6 p.m.

#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #4 Chatsworth

#6 Huntington Beach at #3 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

#7 Villa Park at #2 Bakersfield Stockdale

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Maranatha at #1 Etiwanda

#5 Birmingham at #4 Santa Maria Righetti

#6 San Diego Rancho Bernardo vs. #3 Torrance at El Camino College

#7 Palos Verdes at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 La Sierra at #1 Chula Vista Eastlake

#5 Newport Harbor at #4 El Camino Real

#6 El Cajon Grossmont at #3 La Quinta

#7 San Diego Parker at #2 Oaks Christian, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 San Diego Mission Bay at #1 Tesoro

#5 Moreno Valley vs. #4 Garfield at East Los Angeles College, 3 p.m.

#6 Bakersfield vs. #3 Burbank Burroughs at Stengel Field (Glendale), 6 p.m.

#7 Imperial Beach Mar Vista at #2 Fullerton

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Mendez at #1 Estancia

#5 Legacy at #4 Delano Kennedy

#6 Blythe Palo Verde Valley at #3 Baldwin Park

#7 Hueneme vs. #2 Anaheim at La Palma Park (Anaheim)

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.

