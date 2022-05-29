High school baseball: Southern California Regional pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 El Cajon Granite Hills at #1 JSerra, 6 p.m.
#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #4 Chatsworth
#6 Huntington Beach at #3 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon
#7 Villa Park at #2 Bakersfield Stockdale
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Maranatha at #1 Etiwanda
#5 Birmingham at #4 Santa Maria Righetti
#6 San Diego Rancho Bernardo vs. #3 Torrance at El Camino College
#7 Palos Verdes at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 La Sierra at #1 Chula Vista Eastlake
#5 Newport Harbor at #4 El Camino Real
#6 El Cajon Grossmont at #3 La Quinta
#7 San Diego Parker at #2 Oaks Christian, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 San Diego Mission Bay at #1 Tesoro
#5 Moreno Valley vs. #4 Garfield at East Los Angeles College, 3 p.m.
#6 Bakersfield vs. #3 Burbank Burroughs at Stengel Field (Glendale), 6 p.m.
#7 Imperial Beach Mar Vista at #2 Fullerton
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Mendez at #1 Estancia
#5 Legacy at #4 Delano Kennedy
#6 Blythe Palo Verde Valley at #3 Baldwin Park
#7 Hueneme vs. #2 Anaheim at La Palma Park (Anaheim)
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.
