High school baseball: Southern California Regional pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.

#7 Hueneme vs. #2 Anaheim at La Palma Park (Anaheim)

#6 Bakersfield vs. #3 Burbank Burroughs at Stengel Field (Glendale), 6 p.m.

#5 Moreno Valley vs. #4 Garfield at East Los Angeles College, 3 p.m.

#6 San Diego Rancho Bernardo vs. #3 Torrance at El Camino College

