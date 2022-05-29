High school softball: Southern California Regional pairings
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye
#5 Camarillo at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Mission Viejo at #3 Gahr
#7 San Diego County San Marcos at #2 Oaks Christian
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 San Diego Cathedral vs. #1 Torrance at Wilson Park (Torrance)
#5 Vista Rancho Buena Vista vs. #4 Bonita at U. of La Verne softball field
#6 Tesoro at #3 South Hills
#7 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #2 San Diego Del Norte
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Calexico at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills
#5 Burbank Burroughs vs. #4 St. Anthony at Pan American Park (Long Beach)
#6 Cajon at #3 Temescal Canyon
#7 El Toro at #2 Temple City
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#1 Porterville Monache, bye
#5 Elsinore at #4 Chavez
#6 Escondido Charter at #3 Hillcrest
#7 Legacy at #2 Orange Cove
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Camino Nuevo vs. #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at La Novia Cook Park (San Juan Capistrano)
#5 Fallbrook at #4 Nipomo
#6 Garfield at #3 Linfield Christian
#7 Santee at #2 Caruthers
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.
