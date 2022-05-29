High school softball: Southern California Regional pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.

#8 Camino Nuevo vs. #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at La Novia Cook Park (San Juan Capistrano)

#5 Burbank Burroughs vs. #4 St. Anthony at Pan American Park (Long Beach)

#5 Vista Rancho Buena Vista vs. #4 Bonita at U. of La Verne softball field

#8 San Diego Cathedral vs. #1 Torrance at Wilson Park (Torrance)

