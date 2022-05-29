Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern California Regional pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye

#5 Camarillo at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Mission Viejo at #3 Gahr

#7 San Diego County San Marcos at #2 Oaks Christian

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 San Diego Cathedral vs. #1 Torrance at Wilson Park (Torrance)

#5 Vista Rancho Buena Vista vs. #4 Bonita at U. of La Verne softball field

#6 Tesoro at #3 South Hills

#7 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #2 San Diego Del Norte

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Calexico at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills

#5 Burbank Burroughs vs. #4 St. Anthony at Pan American Park (Long Beach)

#6 Cajon at #3 Temescal Canyon

#7 El Toro at #2 Temple City

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Porterville Monache, bye

#5 Elsinore at #4 Chavez

#6 Escondido Charter at #3 Hillcrest

#7 Legacy at #2 Orange Cove

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Camino Nuevo vs. #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at La Novia Cook Park (San Juan Capistrano)

#5 Fallbrook at #4 Nipomo

#6 Garfield at #3 Linfield Christian

#7 Santee at #2 Caruthers

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.

