The Times’ 2022 All-Star baseball team
A look at the players on The Times’ 2022 All-Star high school baseball team:
Pitcher, Tyler Gough, JSerra, Sr.: The Oregon State commit had the best fastball in the area, striking out 49 in 29-1/3 innings while recording saves in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and final.
Pitcher, Dylan Goff, Etiwanda, Jr.: Goff was 12-0 with a 0.73 ERA for the Southern Section Division 2 champions.
Catcher, Matt Quintanar, Hart, Sr.: The Pepperdine commit finished with 35 hits, five home runs and 30 RBIs for the Foothill League champions.
Utility, Brady Ebel, Etiwanda, Fr.: The top freshman in Southern California was 6-0 with a 0.32 ERA and batted .330 with 36 RBIs and five home runs.
Infielder, Casey Borba, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: The Texas commit finished with a .353 batting average, 30 hits, 29 RBIs and six home runs. He was the Trinity League co-MVP.
Infielder, Cameron Kim, Norco, Jr.: The UCLA commit finished with 52 hits, a .510 batting average, 31 RBIs and four home runs for the Big VIII League champions.
Infielder, Jack Gurevitch, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr.: The San Diego commit was the Mission League player of the year and finished with a .357 average and 37 RBIs.
Infielder, Gavin Grahovac, Villa Park, Jr.: The Texas A&M commit had 47 hits with 24 RBIs while batting .376 for the Division 1 semifinalists.
Infielder, Eric Bitonti, Aquinas, Jr.: The Oregon commit hit .526 with 50 hits, 41 RBIs and eight home runs while going 6-2 on the mound with a 0.62 ERA.
Outfielder, Roman Martin, Servite, Jr.: The UCLA commit was the co-Trinity League MVP after batting .473.
Outfielder, Phoenix Call, Calabasas, Jr.: The Marmonte League MVP batted .398 with 35 hits and 35 runs scored while also starring in center field.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.