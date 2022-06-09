The Times’ 2022 All-Star baseball team

A look at the players on The Times’ 2022 All-Star high school baseball team:

Pitcher, Tyler Gough, JSerra, Sr.: The Oregon State commit had the best fastball in the area, striking out 49 in 29-1/3 innings while recording saves in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and final.

Pitcher, Dylan Goff, Etiwanda, Jr.: Goff was 12-0 with a 0.73 ERA for the Southern Section Division 2 champions.

Catcher, Matt Quintanar, Hart, Sr.: The Pepperdine commit finished with 35 hits, five home runs and 30 RBIs for the Foothill League champions.

Utility, Brady Ebel, Etiwanda, Fr.: The top freshman in Southern California was 6-0 with a 0.32 ERA and batted .330 with 36 RBIs and five home runs.

Infielder, Casey Borba, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: The Texas commit finished with a .353 batting average, 30 hits, 29 RBIs and six home runs. He was the Trinity League co-MVP.

Infielder, Cameron Kim, Norco, Jr.: The UCLA commit finished with 52 hits, a .510 batting average, 31 RBIs and four home runs for the Big VIII League champions.

Infielder, Jack Gurevitch, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr.: The San Diego commit was the Mission League player of the year and finished with a .357 average and 37 RBIs.

Infielder, Gavin Grahovac, Villa Park, Jr.: The Texas A&M commit had 47 hits with 24 RBIs while batting .376 for the Division 1 semifinalists.

Infielder, Eric Bitonti, Aquinas, Jr.: The Oregon commit hit .526 with 50 hits, 41 RBIs and eight home runs while going 6-2 on the mound with a 0.62 ERA.

Outfielder, Roman Martin, Servite, Jr.: The UCLA commit was the co-Trinity League MVP after batting .473.

Outfielder, Phoenix Call, Calabasas, Jr.: The Marmonte League MVP batted .398 with 35 hits and 35 runs scored while also starring in center field.