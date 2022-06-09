The Times’ All-Star baseball team: Marcus Alvarado is coach of the year

Marcus Alvarado was a 10-year-old bat boy for his father, Manny, when Granada Hills Kennedy won the City Section title in 1989. He was a reserve player when Kennedy won the City title again in 1996. This season he was coach when Chatsworth won its record-setting 10th City title. It was the sweetest title of all.

Marcus Alvarado took a 16-15 team seeded No. 9 in the 12-team Open Division tournament and defeated the No. 8, No. 1, No. 5 and No. 2 seeds en route to a memorable 2-0 victory in the championship game at Dodger Stadium. He has been selected The Times’ coach of the year.

He had a conversation with his father the night before the final. His father told him, “Whatever you believe in, do it.”

“My dad made me believe in myself,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado spent five years as coach at Kennedy before taking over at Chatsworth last year. The team improved greatly over the course of the season and relied on pitching, defense and clutch hitting to make it through the playoffs.

“We just guide them and give them the tools to compete at the highest level,” he said.