The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the final top 25 high school baseball rankings for 2022 by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record) Finish (last rank)
1. JSERRA (25-11) Southern Section Division 1 champion; Regional Division I runner-up (2)
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (25-9) Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I champion (9)
3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (25-9-1) Southern Section Division 1 runner-up; Regional Division I semifinalist (4)
4. VILLA PARK (28-6) Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I semifinalist (7)
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (25-5) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (1)
6. ETIWANDA (27-9) Southern Section Division 2 champion; Regional Division II runner-up (NR)
7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-8-1) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (5)
8. FOOTHILL (20-10) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (6)
9. CYPRESS (23-6-2) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (11)
10. ARLINGTON (27-2) Southern Section Division 2 second round (3)
11. NORCO (24-6) Southern Section Division 2 second round (8)
12. LA MIRADA (22-7-1) Southern Section Division 1 second round (13)
13. SERVITE (17-12) Southern Section Division 1 second round (12)
14. YUCAIPA (19-9) Southern Section Division 1 first round (10)
15. TESORO (29-8) Southern Section Division 4 champion; Regional Division IV champion (NR)
16. TORRANCE (25-7-1) Southern Section Division 2 runner-up; Regional Division II quarterfinalist (NR)
17. SANTA MARGARITA (19-11) Southern Section Division 1 second round (18)
18. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-11-1) Southern Section Division 1 second round (23)
19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (23-12) Southern Section Division 3 champion; Regional Division III runner-up (NR)
20. CORONA (19-10) Southern Section Division 1 first round (14)
21. SAN DIMAS (20-7) Southern Section Division 1 second round (NR)
22. SIERRA CANYON (26-4) Southern Section Division 2 second round (15)
23. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (21-9) Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist (17)
24. TRABUCO HILLS (23-6) Southern Section Division 1 first round (20)
25. AQUINAS (28-3) Southern Section Division 4 semifinalist (22)
