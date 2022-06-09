Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings

JSerra High players and coaches celebrate after winning the Southern Section Division 1 baseball title May 20 at Cal State Fullerton.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the final top 25 high school baseball rankings for 2022 by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record) Finish (last rank)

1. JSERRA (25-11) Southern Section Division 1 champion; Regional Division I runner-up (2)

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (25-9) Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I champion (9)

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (25-9-1) Southern Section Division 1 runner-up; Regional Division I semifinalist (4)

4. VILLA PARK (28-6) Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I semifinalist (7)

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (25-5) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (1)

6. ETIWANDA (27-9) Southern Section Division 2 champion; Regional Division II runner-up (NR)

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-8-1) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (5)

8. FOOTHILL (20-10) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (6)

9. CYPRESS (23-6-2) Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist (11)

10. ARLINGTON (27-2) Southern Section Division 2 second round (3)

11. NORCO (24-6) Southern Section Division 2 second round (8)

12. LA MIRADA (22-7-1) Southern Section Division 1 second round (13)

13. SERVITE (17-12) Southern Section Division 1 second round (12)

14. YUCAIPA (19-9) Southern Section Division 1 first round (10)

15. TESORO (29-8) Southern Section Division 4 champion; Regional Division IV champion (NR)

16. TORRANCE (25-7-1) Southern Section Division 2 runner-up; Regional Division II quarterfinalist (NR)

17. SANTA MARGARITA (19-11) Southern Section Division 1 second round (18)

18. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-11-1) Southern Section Division 1 second round (23)

19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (23-12) Southern Section Division 3 champion; Regional Division III runner-up (NR)

20. CORONA (19-10) Southern Section Division 1 first round (14)

21. SAN DIMAS (20-7) Southern Section Division 1 second round (NR)

22. SIERRA CANYON (26-4) Southern Section Division 2 second round (15)

23. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (21-9) Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist (17)

24. TRABUCO HILLS (23-6) Southern Section Division 1 first round (20)

25. AQUINAS (28-3) Southern Section Division 4 semifinalist (22)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

