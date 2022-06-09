The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings

A look at the final top 25 high school baseball rankings for 2022 by The Times:

JSerra High players and coaches celebrate after winning the Southern Section Division 1 baseball title May 20 at Cal State Fullerton.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.