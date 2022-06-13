Advertisement
Chuck Hatfield prepares to celebrate birthday No. 100

Chuck Hatfield
Former Chatsworth assistant baseball coach Chuck Hatfield, shown in 2017, will turn 100 on Wednesday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Friends are throwing a 100th birthday party for former Chatsworth High assistant baseball coach Chuck Hatfield on Wednesday. It will take place at Chatsworth’s lunch pavilion at 5:30 p.m., complete with a food truck and ceremony retiring his jersey.

“Coach Hattie,” as he has been known, was born June 15, 1922, in Franklin, Tenn. He became a fixture at Chatsworth games in 1993 when former coach Tom Meusborn brought him aboard as an assistant coach.

Here’s a 2017 profile on what Hatfield means to the people who have come in touch with him through the years.

Chatsworth won a City Section record 10th baseball championship this past season. Hatfield was along for many of those titles.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

