Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame to induct newest class
The Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame will hold its newest induction ceremony Sunday at the American Jewish University in the Sepulveda Pass.
The honorees include high school, college, professional and amateur standouts, media representatives and community members.
For high school coaches, tennis coach Bud Kling of Palisades and basketball coach Todd Wolfson of St. Francis will be inducted.
For softball, former El Camino Real standout Cara Blumfield will be honored.
The high school athletes of the year are basketball player Benny Gealer of Rolling Hills Prep and former El Camino Real star Jillian Kelly, a softball pitcher. The Allan Malamud Memorial Award goes to Kyle Reims from Harvard-Westlake.
Former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Max Fried and former Harvard-Westlake infielder Josh Satin will be inducted in the baseball category.
Jockey David Cohen is being inducted for horse racing. Los Angeles Times sportswriter Bill Shaikin will join the sports media inductees.
