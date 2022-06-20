Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame to induct newest class

St. Francis head coach Todd Wolfson holds the runner-up plaque after the Southern Section Division 2AA basketball title game.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame will hold its newest induction ceremony Sunday at the American Jewish University in the Sepulveda Pass.

The honorees include high school, college, professional and amateur standouts, media representatives and community members.

For high school coaches, tennis coach Bud Kling of Palisades and basketball coach Todd Wolfson of St. Francis will be inducted.

For softball, former El Camino Real standout Cara Blumfield will be honored.

Newest inductees into the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame scheduled for Sunday.
(Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame)

The high school athletes of the year are basketball player Benny Gealer of Rolling Hills Prep and former El Camino Real star Jillian Kelly, a softball pitcher. The Allan Malamud Memorial Award goes to Kyle Reims from Harvard-Westlake.

Former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Max Fried and former Harvard-Westlake infielder Josh Satin will be inducted in the baseball category.

Jockey David Cohen is being inducted for horse racing. Los Angeles Times sportswriter Bill Shaikin will join the sports media inductees.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

