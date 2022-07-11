Garfield motto in football this season: ‘No excuses’

There’s no fooling around in 2022 for the Garfield football team. As coach Lorenzo Hernandez puts it, “No excuses” is what he’s going by after his team lost to rival Roosevelt last season and lost in the first round of the City Section Open Division playoffs in an 8-3 season.

The Bulldogs played lots of young players in 2021 and return 15 starters. Hernandez is counting on that experience and the memory of losing to Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic for motivation. This year’s East L.A. Classic will be played at the Coliseum on Oct. 21.

But Garfield is far more ambitious than focusing its season on the Roosevelt game.

Quarterback Damian Cabrera will have a veteran offensive line, plus talented receiver Jayden Barnes, a basketball player who also was offensive MVP last season. Damian Cornejo came close to rushing for 1,000 yards as a sophomore, and Robert Sanchez also made an impact as a freshman running back. Julian Zamudio led the team in tackles and also returns for his junior season.

Joshua Estrada and James Estrada (not related) both play defensive tackle and will be expected to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

The Bulldogs open their season with a tough game against Cathedral on Aug. 19.