High School Sports

Quarterback Jack Jacobs has St. Francis High flirting with Top 25 status

Quarterback Jack Jacobs (16) has a veteran offensive line returning at St. Francis.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
With eight returning starters and several highly regarded transfers, St. Francis could be a team to reckon with this fall in high school football.

Quarterback Jack Jacobs, who stands 6 feet 6, finally has a solid group of receivers, plus a talented offensive line led by Division I prospects Racin Delgatty (6-4, 305 pounds) and Phillip Ocon (6-4, 320 pounds). Tight end Preston Jernegan will also help.

The best newcomer is running back Devyn Turner, a transfer from Allen High in Texas. He’s fast and strong.

Coach Dean Herrington also likes his kicker, Clint Geryak, a top pole vaulter.

The challenge for St. Francis will be seeing how the defense performs with eight new starters.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

