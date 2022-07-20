Quarterback Jack Jacobs has St. Francis High flirting with Top 25 status

With eight returning starters and several highly regarded transfers, St. Francis could be a team to reckon with this fall in high school football.

Quarterback Jack Jacobs, who stands 6 feet 6, finally has a solid group of receivers, plus a talented offensive line led by Division I prospects Racin Delgatty (6-4, 305 pounds) and Phillip Ocon (6-4, 320 pounds). Tight end Preston Jernegan will also help.

Jack Jacobs makes it look easy. St. Francis 7, St. Paul 7. pic.twitter.com/KHUZjZCyia — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 15, 2021

The best newcomer is running back Devyn Turner, a transfer from Allen High in Texas. He’s fast and strong.

Devyn Turner with the shake and bake and the 16-yard TD, it’s 43-7 Allen over Braswell with 4:43 in the 2nd Q@alleneaglesfb | @DevynTurner5 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/xvRyJOm6iZ — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) November 5, 2021

Coach Dean Herrington also likes his kicker, Clint Geryak, a top pole vaulter.

The challenge for St. Francis will be seeing how the defense performs with eight new starters.