High school football schedule for opening three weeks
The high school football season openers are happening in a matter of weeks. Several Southern Section teams are headed to Hawaii on Aug. 12, Zero-week games are Aug. 19 and the first week of a full schedule is Aug. 26.
Here’s a look at the schedule to plan ahead:
CITY SECTON
Friday, August 19th
NONLEAGUE
Bernstein at Los Angeles Wilson, TBA
Contreras at Los Angeles Jordan, 7:30 p.m.
Dorsey at South Gate, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Rock at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfax at Reseda, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
Gardena at Angelou, 7:30 p.m.
Granada Hills at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
Granada Hills Kennedy at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
With the ability to make things happen passing or running, Emiliano Lopez gives Reseda Cleveland coach Peter Gunny plenty of options on offense.
Jefferson at South East, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Locke, 7 p.m.
Maywood CES at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Manual Arts, 2:30 p.m.
Monroe at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Palisades at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
Panorama at Roybal, 7 p.m.
Rivera at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
San Fernando at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Taft at Grant, 7:30 p.m.
View Park vs. King/Drew at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Westchester at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Campbell Hall at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Canyon Country Canyon at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Cathedral at Garfield, 7 p.m.
Dymally vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Edison at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Venice veteran football coach Angelo Gasca will build around quarterback Paul Kessler as the Gondoliers are aiming to win the Western League.
Hawkins at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Lynwood at New Designs Watts, 7 p.m.
Morningside at Hollywood, 4 p.m.
Royal at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Santa Paula at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.
Santee at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at San Pedro, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Torrance at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
8 MAN NONLEAGUE
TEACH Tech at East Valley, 7 p.m.
8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
North Valley Military Institute at Victor Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 20th
New Designs University Park at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 25th
NONLEAGUE
Los Angeles Hamilton at Manual Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 26th
NONLEAGUE
Bernstein at West Adams, 7 p.m.
Canoga Park at Garfield, 7 p.m.
Carson at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
Receiver Hector Ceballos set a City Section record with 27 receptions in a single game for Franklin High.
Chatsworth at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
Chavez at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Dorsey at Reseda, 7:30 p.m.
Granada Hills at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Belmont, 4 p.m.
Hollywood at Rancho Dominguez, 4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at King/Drew, 7:30 p.m.
Aren Barajas is one of several Romans who coach Anthony Jackson believes will make an impact this season.
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Wilson at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe at Los Angeles Marshall, 3 p.m.
Palisades at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
Rivera at Contreras, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Angelou, 7 p.m.
Santee at Panorama, 7 p.m.
Some high school football coaches in the Southland are scrambling to find enough helmets for their players.
South East at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.
South Gate at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.
Sylmar at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Taft at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.
Torres at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
University Pathways at Gardena, 7 p.m.
Wilmington Banning at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Arleta at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Cabrillo at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Lynwood at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
Narbonne at Paramount, 7:30 p.m.
Narbonne High’s football team, which went 2-9 last season, advanced to the championship game of a seven-on-seven passing tournament at El Camino Real.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
South Pasadena at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
St. Monica vs. New Designs Watts at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
View Park at Duarte, 7 p.m.
8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Animo Robinson at Windward, 3 p.m.
Blair at TEACH Tech, 7 p.m.
North Valley Military Institute at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
Victor Valley Christian at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Friday, August 12th
Orcutt Orcutt Academy vs. Laguna Blanca at Santa Maria, 2 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Warren at Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha, 7 p.m., HST, 10 p.m. PDT
Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava enrolled at Long Beach Poly but is going back to Warren.
Mission Viejo at Mililani (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m. HST, 9:30 p.m. PDT
Newport Harbor at (Hawaii) Farrington, 7 p.m., 10 p.m. PDT
Thursday, August 18th
NONLEAGUE
Bellflower at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Carter at Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Castaic vs. Adelanto at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.
Hesperia at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
La Palma Kennedy vs. Long Beach Jordan at Western, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Valley View, 7 p.m.
Millikan vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.
Saugus at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Valencia at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.
Whittier vs. Sonora at California, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Long Beach Poly at Clovis, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 19th
NONLEAGUE
Alhambra vs. South El Monte at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Antelope Valley at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Anza Hamilton at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 4 p.m.
Arlington vs. Lakeside at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Arroyo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Bosco Tech at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
Carpinteria vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Cerritos at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Chaffey at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.
Colton at Miller, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar vs. Downey at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran vs. Costa Mesa at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Desert Mirage at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Diamond Bar vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Dominguez at Peninsula, 4:30 p.m.
Don Lugo at El Rancho, 7 p.m.
Dos Pueblos vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
El Dorado at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
El Monte at Pomona, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Foothill vs. Cypress at Tustin, 7 p.m.
CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said high schools are unlikely to follow the NCAA in loosening transfer rules.
Fountain Valley at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Garey at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Gladstone vs. Sierra Vista at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Glenn at Rowland, 7 p.m.
Godinez vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.
Grand Terrace at Elsinore, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Fontana, 7 p.m.
Great Oak at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Hart at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.
Hemet at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian vs. Harvard-Westlake at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest vs. Riverside Poly at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Irvine University at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.
Katella at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Hoover, 5 p.m.
King at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
La Canada at Rosemead, 7 p.m.
La Habra at Upland, 7 p.m.
La Mirada at El Toro, 7 p.m.
La Puente at Nogales, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
La Serna at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
La Sierra vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.
Loara at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Mary Star at Viewpoint, 7 p.m.
Mayfair vs. Huntington Beach at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Monrovia at Bonita, 7 p.m.
Moorpark at Hueneme, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Newbury Park vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
When Newbury Park High hired Joe Smigiel as football coach, he happened to know a talented 6-foot-4 freshman quarterback, his son Brady Smigiel.
North Torrance at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Northview at Muir, 7 p.m.
Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Portola, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Western Christian, 7 p.m.
Oak Park at Buena, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Ocean View at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Orange Vista at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Oxnard at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Highland, 7 p.m.
Perris at Compton Centennial, 7 p.m.
Portola at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley vs. San Jacinto at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Rialto vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Riverside North at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux at Barstow, 7 p.m.
San Dimas at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
San Gorgonio at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Capistrano Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita at San Juan Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Monica at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Calabasas senior Domata Peko Jr. and freshman Joseph Peko will be linemen to watch for the Coyotes this upcoming season.
Schurr at California, 7 p.m.
Segerstrom at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Servite at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Shadow Hills at Indio, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at JSerra, 7 p.m.
South Hills at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Summit vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at Colony, 7 p.m.
Troy at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Villa Park at Silverado, 7 p.m.
Village Christian at Montclair, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
West Covina at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
West Ranch vs. St. Francis at Valencia, 7 p.m.
The return of quarterback Jack Jacobs and the addition of several transfers make the Golden Knights a formidable team this fall.
West Valley at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Western at Chino, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.
Workman at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Damien, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Apple Valley at Chula Vista Eastlake, 7 p.m.
Ayala at San Diego Torrey Pines, 7:15 p.m.
Bishop Diego vs. Santa Maria Righetti at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.
California City at Fillmore, 7 p.m.
Calipatria at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
Campbell Hall at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Canyon Country Canyon at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Carlsbad Army-Navy at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.
Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
Cathedral at Garfield, 7 p.m.
After losing to rival Roosevelt in 2021, the Garfield Bulldogs are focused on a comeback.
Chaparral at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Dymally vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Edison at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Spring Valley Steele Canyon, 7 p.m.
Highland (Utah) Lone Peak at Alemany, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach at Homedale (Idaho), 7 p.m.
Newport Harbor at Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington, 7 p.m. HST, 10 p.m. PDT
Lincoln at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Lompoc at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos at Bakersfield Garces, 7 p.m.
Lynwood at New Designs Watts, 7 p.m.
Morningside at Hollywood, 4 p.m.
Nordhoff vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at North Las Vegas (Nev.) Canyon Springs, 6 p.m.
Orem (Utah) Timpanogos at Corona, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Santa Maria St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at San Diego Parker, 7 p.m.
High school teams praying isn’t new, but coaches concerned by Supreme Court ruling
High school football coaches know players pray before and after games already, but the coaches don’t want them to feel pressure after the Supreme Court decision.
Royal at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City (Utah) West vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
San Clemente at Oceanside, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Santa Paula at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.
Santee at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at San Pedro, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Edwards AFB Desert, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Vista, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Tehachapi at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Torrance at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
North Valley Military Institute at Victor Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 20th
NONLEAGUE
Arroyo Valley vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 6 p.m.
Azusa vs. Mountain View at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Big Bear vs. Victor Valley at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 25th
NONLEAGUE
Arlington vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.
Beaumont at Riverside North, 7:30 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.
Cerritos vs. Woodbridge at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Corona, 7 p.m.
El Dorado vs. Fountain Valley at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Orange Vista, 7:30 p.m.
La Quinta at Carter, 7:30 p.m.
Loara vs. Estancia at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Marina vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Northview vs. Charter Oak at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Pacific at Fontana, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Heritage, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Sultana at Barstow, 7:30 p.m.
Summit at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Sunny Hills vs. Capistrano Valley at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.
8 MAN NONLEAGUE
Desert Chapel at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 26th
NONLEAGUE
Agoura at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Alhambra vs. Glendale at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Apple Valley at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Arroyo at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Arroyo Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Banning at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
Beckman at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills vs. Maranatha at TBA, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Bolsa Grande at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Calabasas at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
California at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.
California Military at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Castaic at Royal, 7 p.m.
Cathedral at Millikan, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Chaffey at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Colony at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.
Colton at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 5 p.m.
Costa Mesa at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran at Mary Star, 3 p.m.
Culver City vs. West Torrance at TBA, 7 p.m.
Damien at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Loyola quarterback Xavier Rice is back in action this summer after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the second game last season.
Dana Hills at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Downey at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
El Rancho at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Elsinore at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
Esperanza at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.
Golden Valley at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Great Oak at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Hart at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.
Hemet at Indio, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian vs. Riverside Prep at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Hoover at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
JSerra at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Hills at Cajon, 7 p.m.
Katella vs. Trabuco Hills at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Temple City, 7 p.m.
La Canada at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
La Mirada at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
La Salle vs. Village Christian at Burbank, 7 p.m.
La Serna at Warren, 7 p.m.
Laguna Hills at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.
Leuzinger vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Los Osos vs. Redlands East Valley at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Miller at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Moorpark vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
Nogales at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Norte Vista at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Northwood vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Oak Hills at Highland, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at Upland, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.
Pasadena vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Peninsula at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Garey, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Ramona at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Redlands at King, 7 p.m.
Redondo at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Rim of the World at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo Prep vs. El Monte at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame vs. Arrowhead Christian at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.
Salesian at Brentwood, 5 p.m.
San Dimas at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Norco at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.
Santa Monica at El Segundo, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Servite at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Simi Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.
Rams star Aaron Donald spoke and offered advice to Simi Valley football players on Wednesday.
Sonora at Rowland, 7 p.m.
South El Monte at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.
South Hills vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Schurr, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. Mayfair at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.
St. Francis at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
St. Genevieve at North Torrance, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Muir, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Tesoro at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.
Victor Valley at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint vs. Eastside at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
West Ranch at Buena, 7 p.m.
Western at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Westminster La Quinta at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Whittier vs. Fullerton at California, 7 p.m.
Workman at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at Silverado, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
St. John Bosco at Allen (Texas), 7 p.m.
Arleta at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield Garces vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.
Bishop Diego at Sacramento Capital Christian, 7 p.m.
Bluffdale (Utah) Summit Academy at Portola, 7 p.m.
Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
Cabrillo at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Calipatria at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
Corona Centennial at San Diego Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar at Los Gatos, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.
Edwards AFB Desert at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.
Inglewood at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 7 p.m.
Lawndale at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Lynwood at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Morro Bay at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
Narbonne at Paramount, 7:30 p.m.
Rosamond vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 7 p.m.
San Diego Lincoln at Alemany, 7 p.m.
San Diego Torrey Pines at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Santa Maria Righetti, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria at San Marcos, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
South Pasadena at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
St. George (Utah) Dixie at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.
St. Monica vs. New Designs Watts at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
View Park at Duarte, 7 p.m.
8 MAN NONLEAGUE
Chadwick at CSDR, 7 p.m.
Hesperia Christian at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.
Noli Indian vs. Hillcrest Christian at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 6 p.m.
8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Animo Robinson at Windward, 3 p.m.
Blair at TEACH Tech, 7 p.m.
California Lutheran at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lone Pine at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 7 p.m.
North Valley Military Institute at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
Victor Valley Christian at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 27th
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Silver Valley vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Gladstone at Webb, 1 p.m.
Irvine University vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.
Trinity Classical Academy at Bosco Tech, 10 a.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bonita at Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East, 10 a.m.
Locke at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage vs. Los Alamitos at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 4 p.m.
8 MAN NONLEAGUE
Calvary Baptist vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 6:30 p.m.
