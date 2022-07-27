High school football schedule for opening three weeks

The high school football season openers are happening in a matter of weeks. Several Southern Section teams are headed to Hawaii on Aug. 12, Zero-week games are Aug. 19 and the first week of a full schedule is Aug. 26.

Here’s a look at the schedule to plan ahead:

CITY SECTON

Friday, August 19th

NONLEAGUE

Bernstein at Los Angeles Wilson, TBA

Contreras at Los Angeles Jordan, 7:30 p.m.

Dorsey at South Gate, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Rock at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfax at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Gardena at Angelou, 7:30 p.m.

Granada Hills at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

Granada Hills Kennedy at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at South East, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Locke, 7 p.m.

Maywood CES at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Mendez at Manual Arts, 2:30 p.m.

Monroe at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Palisades at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

Panorama at Roybal, 7 p.m.

Rivera at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

San Fernando at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Taft at Grant, 7:30 p.m.

View Park vs. King/Drew at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Westchester at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Campbell Hall at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Cathedral at Garfield, 7 p.m.

Dymally vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Edison at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hawkins at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Lynwood at New Designs Watts, 7 p.m.

Morningside at Hollywood, 4 p.m.

Royal at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Santa Paula at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.

Santee at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at San Pedro, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

Torrance at Narbonne, 7 p.m.

8 MAN NONLEAGUE

TEACH Tech at East Valley, 7 p.m.

8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL

North Valley Military Institute at Victor Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 20th

New Designs University Park at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 25th

NONLEAGUE

Los Angeles Hamilton at Manual Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26th

NONLEAGUE

Bernstein at West Adams, 7 p.m.

Canoga Park at Garfield, 7 p.m.

Carson at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Chatsworth at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

Chavez at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Dorsey at Reseda, 7:30 p.m.

Granada Hills at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Belmont, 4 p.m.

Hollywood at Rancho Dominguez, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at King/Drew, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Wilson at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe at Los Angeles Marshall, 3 p.m.

Palisades at San Fernando, 7 p.m.

Rivera at Contreras, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Angelou, 7 p.m.

Santee at Panorama, 7 p.m.

South East at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

South Gate at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.

Sylmar at Fairfax, 7 p.m.

Taft at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.

Torres at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

University Pathways at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Wilmington Banning at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Arleta at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.

Cabrillo at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Lynwood at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Paramount, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

South Pasadena at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. New Designs Watts at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

View Park at Duarte, 7 p.m.

8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL

Animo Robinson at Windward, 3 p.m.

Blair at TEACH Tech, 7 p.m.

North Valley Military Institute at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

Victor Valley Christian at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Friday, August 12th

Orcutt Orcutt Academy vs. Laguna Blanca at Santa Maria, 2 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Warren at Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha, 7 p.m., HST, 10 p.m. PDT

Mission Viejo at Mililani (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m. HST, 9:30 p.m. PDT

Newport Harbor at (Hawaii) Farrington, 7 p.m., 10 p.m. PDT

Thursday, August 18th

NONLEAGUE

Bellflower at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Carter at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Castaic vs. Adelanto at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Hesperia at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

La Palma Kennedy vs. Long Beach Jordan at Western, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Millikan vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.

Saugus at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Valencia at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.

Whittier vs. Sonora at California, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Long Beach Poly at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 19th

NONLEAGUE

Alhambra vs. South El Monte at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Anza Hamilton at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 4 p.m.

Arlington vs. Lakeside at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Arroyo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Bosco Tech at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Cerritos at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Chaffey at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.

Colton at Miller, 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar vs. Downey at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. Costa Mesa at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Desert Mirage at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Dominguez at Peninsula, 4:30 p.m.

Don Lugo at El Rancho, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

El Dorado at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

El Monte at Pomona, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Cypress at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Garey at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Gladstone vs. Sierra Vista at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Glenn at Rowland, 7 p.m.

Godinez vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace at Elsinore, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Fontana, 7 p.m.

Great Oak at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Hart at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.

Hemet at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian vs. Harvard-Westlake at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest vs. Riverside Poly at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Irvine University at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

Katella at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Keppel at Hoover, 5 p.m.

King at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

La Canada at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

La Habra at Upland, 7 p.m.

La Mirada at El Toro, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Nogales, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

La Serna at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

La Sierra vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Loara at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Mary Star at Viewpoint, 7 p.m.

Mayfair vs. Huntington Beach at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Monrovia at Bonita, 7 p.m.

Moorpark at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

North Torrance at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Northview at Muir, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Portola, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Western Christian, 7 p.m.

Oak Park at Buena, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Ocean View at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Orange Vista at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Oxnard at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

Paraclete at Highland, 7 p.m.

Perris at Compton Centennial, 7 p.m.

Portola at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley vs. San Jacinto at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Rialto vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Riverside North at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at Barstow, 7 p.m.

San Dimas at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

San Gorgonio at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Capistrano Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita at San Juan Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Monica at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Schurr at California, 7 p.m.

Segerstrom at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Serrano at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Servite at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Shadow Hills at Indio, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at JSerra, 7 p.m.

South Hills at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Summit vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Temecula Valley at Colony, 7 p.m.

Troy at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Villa Park at Silverado, 7 p.m.

Village Christian at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

West Covina at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

West Ranch vs. St. Francis at Valencia, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Western at Chino, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.

Workman at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Yorba Linda at Damien, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Apple Valley at Chula Vista Eastlake, 7 p.m.

Ayala at San Diego Torrey Pines, 7:15 p.m.

Bishop Diego vs. Santa Maria Righetti at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

California City at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Calipatria at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.

Campbell Hall at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Carlsbad Army-Navy at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.

Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Cathedral at Garfield, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Dymally vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Edison at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Spring Valley Steele Canyon, 7 p.m.

Highland (Utah) Lone Peak at Alemany, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach at Homedale (Idaho), 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor at Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington, 7 p.m. HST, 10 p.m. PDT

Lincoln at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Littlerock at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos at Bakersfield Garces, 7 p.m.

Lynwood at New Designs Watts, 7 p.m.

Morningside at Hollywood, 4 p.m.

Nordhoff vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at North Las Vegas (Nev.) Canyon Springs, 6 p.m.

Orem (Utah) Timpanogos at Corona, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Santa Maria St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Pasadena Poly at San Diego Parker, 7 p.m.

Royal at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City (Utah) West vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

San Clemente at Oceanside, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Santa Paula at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.

Santee at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at San Pedro, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Edwards AFB Desert, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Vista, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

Tehachapi at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Torrance at Narbonne, 7 p.m.

8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL

North Valley Military Institute at Victor Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 20th

NONLEAGUE

Arroyo Valley vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 6 p.m.

Azusa vs. Mountain View at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Big Bear vs. Victor Valley at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 25th

NONLEAGUE

Arlington vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Beaumont at Riverside North, 7:30 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

Cerritos vs. Woodbridge at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Corona, 7 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Fountain Valley at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Orange Vista, 7:30 p.m.

La Quinta at Carter, 7:30 p.m.

Loara vs. Estancia at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Marina vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Northview vs. Charter Oak at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Pacific at Fontana, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Heritage, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Serrano at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Sultana at Barstow, 7:30 p.m.

Summit at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Sunny Hills vs. Capistrano Valley at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.

8 MAN NONLEAGUE

Desert Chapel at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26th

NONLEAGUE

Agoura at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Alhambra vs. Glendale at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Apple Valley at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

Arroyo at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

Banning at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.

Beckman at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills vs. Maranatha at TBA, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Calabasas at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

California at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.

California Military at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Castaic at Royal, 7 p.m.

Cathedral at Millikan, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Chaffey at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Colony at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.

Colton at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 5 p.m.

Costa Mesa at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran at Mary Star, 3 p.m.

Culver City vs. West Torrance at TBA, 7 p.m.

Damien at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Downey at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

El Rancho at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Elsinore at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Esperanza at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda at Ayala, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Rialto, 7 p.m.

Great Oak at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Hart at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Hemet at Indio, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian vs. Riverside Prep at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

JSerra at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Hills at Cajon, 7 p.m.

Katella vs. Trabuco Hills at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Keppel at Temple City, 7 p.m.

La Canada at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

La Mirada at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. Village Christian at Burbank, 7 p.m.

La Serna at Warren, 7 p.m.

Laguna Hills at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Los Altos at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Los Osos vs. Redlands East Valley at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Miller at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Moorpark vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Nogales at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Norte Vista at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.

Oak Hills at Highland, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Upland, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Pasadena vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Peninsula at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Garey, 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Ramona at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Redlands at King, 7 p.m.

Redondo at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep vs. El Monte at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame vs. Arrowhead Christian at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.

Salesian at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

San Dimas at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Norco at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Servite at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.

Sonora at Rowland, 7 p.m.

South El Monte at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.

South Hills vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Schurr, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Mayfair at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

St. Francis at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

St. Genevieve at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Muir, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Tesoro at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Victor Valley at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint vs. Eastside at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

West Ranch at Buena, 7 p.m.

Western at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Western Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Westminster La Quinta at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Whittier vs. Fullerton at California, 7 p.m.

Workman at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at Silverado, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

St. John Bosco at Allen (Texas), 7 p.m.

Arleta at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield Garces vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Sacramento Capital Christian, 7 p.m.

Bluffdale (Utah) Summit Academy at Portola, 7 p.m.

Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Calipatria at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Corona Centennial at San Diego Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar at Los Gatos, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Edwards AFB Desert at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.

Inglewood at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 7 p.m.

Lawndale at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Lynwood at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Morro Bay at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Paramount, 7:30 p.m.

Rosamond vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 7 p.m.

San Diego Lincoln at Alemany, 7 p.m.

San Diego Torrey Pines at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Santa Maria Righetti, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

South Pasadena at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

St. George (Utah) Dixie at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. New Designs Watts at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

View Park at Duarte, 7 p.m.

8 MAN NONLEAGUE

Chadwick at CSDR, 7 p.m.

Hesperia Christian at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.

Noli Indian vs. Hillcrest Christian at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 6 p.m.

8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL

Animo Robinson at Windward, 3 p.m.

Blair at TEACH Tech, 7 p.m.

California Lutheran at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lone Pine at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 7 p.m.

North Valley Military Institute at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

Victor Valley Christian at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Silver Valley vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Gladstone at Webb, 1 p.m.

Irvine University vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy at Bosco Tech, 10 a.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bonita at Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East, 10 a.m.

Locke at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage vs. Los Alamitos at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 4 p.m.

8 MAN NONLEAGUE

Calvary Baptist vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL

Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 6:30 p.m.