Los Angeles High has high hopes for offensive lineman Aren Barajas

Getting City Section coaches to return forms sometimes is as difficult as getting someone to visit the dentist, so let me reward those who take the moment to publicize their players.

First up is Los Angeles High and coach Anthony Jackson.

He has a junior offensive tackle, 6-foot-2, 282-pound Aren Barajas, who is just learning the game but has potential. He joined the team late last season and didn’t play much, but Jackson thinks this season will be different.

“This kid is big, strong and coachable,” he said.

The key player for the Romans will be Malike Simpson, a receiver-defensive back who scored 15 touchdowns last season. Brian Elvira, a junior center and defensive tackle last season, has turned body fat into muscle and is switching to fullback and middle linebacker. He had 65 tackles as a sophomore. Defensive lineman Arturo Arguello had four tackles for losses as a freshman.

The Romans will be aided by two transfers, running back Allen Harry from Rancho Dominguez and quarterback Shawn Pringle from Hawthorne.

The Romans will have the challenge of having no home football games this fall. They are supposed to be getting a new field and new bleachers.