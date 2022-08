High school football: Week 0 schedule

New Designs University Park at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Victor Valley vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 6 p.m.

Anza Hamilton vs. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.

Santa Maria Righetti vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City (Utah) West vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Dymally vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Northwood at Portola, 7 p.m.

Summit vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

St. Francis vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

South El Monte vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto vs. Redlands East Valley at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rialto vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

La Sierra vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Godinez vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Downey vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Cypress vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. Crean Lutheran at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

View Park vs. King/Drew at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Sonora vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

Millikan vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Adelanto vs. Castaic at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.