Bishop Amat gets big plays in opening win over Valencia

Bishop Amat's Delano Franklin had touchdown catches of 52 and 48 yards and ran for another.
(Dylan Stewart / 1550 Sports)
By Eric Sondheimer
Walking down Orange Avenue in La Puente next to Bishop Amat, there were clear signs high school football was back. The smell of hot links and carne asada being grilled, and the sight of beef ribs being gobbled were part of an all-out tailgating scene. One group had nine large Costco pizzas lined up on a table. At the school-sponsored snack shack, hot dogs that were $1 last year went for $2. Larger Lancer dogs went from $2 last year to $4.50.

On the natural grass field at Kiefer Stadium, Valencia players were probably startled. “Our kids won’t know what grass is,” an assistant coach joked.

The start of the 2022 high school football season got under way Thursday night, and Bishop Amat fans left pleased with the results. Touchdown receptions of 78 yards by Julian Borrayo and 52 yards by Delano Franklin in the first half got the Lancers going en route to a 29-6 victory over defending Division 5 champion Valencia.

Franklin showed off his athleticism all night, scoring three touchdowns. Besides his first-half TD, he scored on a one-yard run, made a 48-yard touchdown catch and also had an interception. Bishop Amat held a 15-3 halftime lead, then got an interception from Julian Lopez to start the second half, setting up Franklin’s TD run.

Munoz finished nine of 17 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Bishop Amat is in the Mission League, where the arrival of Sierra Canyon is going to compel the Lancers to keep improving to deal with the Trailblazers, Gardena Serra and Chaminade, among others, not to mention a nonleague game against No. 2-ranked St. John Bosco.

The game was delayed for nearly 30 minutes with 7:15 left in the third quarter when Valencia receiver Brandon Boateng had his helmet fly off after a catch while being hit by two Bishop Amat players. He dropped to the ground and was immediately treated by medical personnel. The officials called a 15-yard penalty on Bishop Amat and ejected Lopez. An ambulance was called. Boateng was seen moving his legs and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. He had eight catches for 83 yards and was Valencia’s best player.

Stacy Bey, a junior transfer from Jurupa Hills, was impressive playing linebacker for Bishop Amat.

Kicker Cameron Fontal made field-goal attempts of 34 and 27 yards for Valencia.

