High school football: Thursday’s scores
Thursday, August 18th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Los Angeles Roosevelt 36, Carson 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Adelanto 26, Castaic 7
Aquinas 28, Etiwanda 21
Bellflower 39, Pioneer 0
Bishop Amat 29, Valencia 6
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 38, Bassett 0
Capistrano Valley 45, Tustin 13
Carter 20, Los Osos 16
Chino Hills 13, Glendora 7
Colony 14, Temecula Valley 7
Eisenhower 50, Twentynine Palms 0
Hemet 16, Rancho Mirage 9
Hesperia 30, Norte Vista 6
Liberty 28, Valley View 27
Long Beach Jordan 30, La Palma Kennedy 21
Millikan 62, Santa Ana 13
Palm Desert 35, Rancho Verde 21
Perris 24, Compton Centennial 12
Saugus 17, Rio Mesa 14
Ontario Christian 35, St. Margaret’s 7
Trinity Classical Academy 50, Firebaugh 0
Upland 21, La Habra 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Long Beach Poly 56, Clovis 7
