High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
Thursday, August 18th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Los Angeles Roosevelt 36, Carson 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Adelanto 26, Castaic 7

Aquinas 28, Etiwanda 21

Bellflower 39, Pioneer 0

Bishop Amat 29, Valencia 6

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 38, Bassett 0

Capistrano Valley 45, Tustin 13

Carter 20, Los Osos 16

Chino Hills 13, Glendora 7

Colony 14, Temecula Valley 7

Eisenhower 50, Twentynine Palms 0

Hemet 16, Rancho Mirage 9

Hesperia 30, Norte Vista 6

Liberty 28, Valley View 27

Long Beach Jordan 30, La Palma Kennedy 21

Millikan 62, Santa Ana 13

Palm Desert 35, Rancho Verde 21

Perris 24, Compton Centennial 12

Saugus 17, Rio Mesa 14

Ontario Christian 35, St. Margaret’s 7

Trinity Classical Academy 50, Firebaugh 0

Upland 21, La Habra 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Long Beach Poly 56, Clovis 7

