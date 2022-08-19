Orange Lutheran pulls off wild and crazy comeback win over Gardena Serra

Wild. Crazy. Insane.

Those are the words that best describe what happened Friday night in a season-opening football game between Gardena Serra and Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.

The final season of high school football for the fastest teenager in America, Rodrick Pleasant of Serra, began with him returning the first pass attempt by Orange Lutheran sophomore quarterback TJ Lateef for a 25-yard touchdown on an interception.

That was the only touchdown of a first half that saw both teams struggle on offense.

Then came 24 minutes of the most unpredictable football imaginable, with Orange Lutheran somehow pulling out a 27-26 victory when Lateef, who finished with 228 yards passing, completed a six-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Rex Barrera with 30 seconds left and Dieter Kelly made the conversion kick.

Down 20-3, Orange Lutheran defeats Gardena Serra 27-26. Sophomore QB TJ Lateef threw pick six on first pass and threw winning TD on last pass. pic.twitter.com/pRp3APbAsv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2022

At halftime, Serra held a 7-3 lead. Anyone who stuck around for the second half had to be shaking their head trying to figure out what they were watching.

The outset of a wild second half belonged to the Cavaliers. They decided to hand the ball off to their standout 225-pound running back, Cincere Rhaney, who finished with 161 yards rushing in 17 carries. He ran 47 yards on the opening carry of the third quarter, then scored on a 27-yard run. He also scored on an 11-yard run. Serra opened a 20-3 lead. Game over, right?

Advertisement

Orange Lutheran takes 27-26 lead with 30 seconds left over Serra. Rex Barrera TD. pic.twitter.com/y66wMYzHpk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2022

Wrong. The Cavaliers’ defense grew tired. Orange Lutheran got a 35-yard field goal from Kelly, then a nine-yard touchdown reception by Barrera to close to 20-13 after three quarters. Barrera tied the score at 20-20 with 9:26 left with a four-yard TD run after a Serra fumble on the kickoff.

Then quarterback Jason Mitchell guided the Cavaliers on what appeared to be a decisive scoring drive, scoring a touchdown on a seven-yard run with 4:38 left for a 26-20 lead.

The tiring Serra defense could not stop the Lancers. Helped by three pass interference penalties, Lateef moved Orange Lutheran to the one-yard line. Serra put up a fight, twice stopping runs at the goal line. After a five-yard penalty, Lateef threw an incompletion, forcing fourth down from the six. The game would be won or lost on the next play.

Lateef got the ball to Barrera on the right flat, and he found his way into the end zone for his third touchdown of the half, completing a remarkable Orange Lutheran comeback against a talented defense.

The game, however, showed the advantage of the Trinity League, where Orange Lutheran gets to compete with Santa Ana Mater Dei and Bellflower St. John Bosco. It’s called depth and conditioning. The Lancers simply wore down Serra.

How do you do? Rodrick Pleasant pick six on opening play of the game. Gardena Serra 7, Orange Lutheran 0. And he didn’t even have to show off his speed. pic.twitter.com/huiAt8Wq3H — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2022

First play of second half. Cincere Rhaney. pic.twitter.com/1HNcP6hcEu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2022

“I think we’ll be good eventually,” Altenberg said before the game.

It was understandable that the offenses might need time to develop. Orange Lutheran lost to graduation quarterback Logan Gonzalez, who passed for nearly 4,000 yards. Serra lost Maalik Murphy, now at Texas. The offensive highlight in the first half was Kelly’s 65-yard punt.

Mitchell and Jimmy Butler were given opportunities at quarterback for Serra. Mitchell finally seemed comfortable running the option play in the third quarter.

65-yard punt by Dieter Kelly of Orange Lutheran. pic.twitter.com/RpID8r6ScD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2022

Serra is known for unveiling quality young athletes, and two freshmen served notice. Linebacker Daylawn Reed had a sack and Marcellous Ryan was contributing as a defensive back.

The fastest 17-year-old in America. Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra. pic.twitter.com/maHYhsWRra — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2022

Serra will need to keep improving its offense because the competition will only get more challenging in the coming weeks, starting with its annual game against Long Beach Poly next week.