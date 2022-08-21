High school football: Week 1 schedule

Lone Pine vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 2 p.m.

Laguna Blanca vs. Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, 2 p.m.

Calvary Baptist vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Baptist vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Canyon Country Canyon, 5:30 p.m.

Los Alamitos vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 1 p.m. PT

Bonita at Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East, 10 a.m.

Trinity Classical Academy at Bosco Tech, 10 a.m.

Irvine University vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Arlington vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 7 p.m.

USC Hybrid vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park at Fulton, 4 p.m.

New Designs Watts vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Garces vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Pasadena vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Norco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Morningside vs. Verbum Dei at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.

Moorpark vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Mayfair vs. St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Los Osos vs. Redlands East Valley at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Fullerton vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

El Monte vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Eastside vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Covina vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 5 p.m.

Arrowhead Christian vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. King/Drew at Los Angeles Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Cerritos at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. Village Christian at Glendale College, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Glendale vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Charter Oak vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

Capistrano Valley vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

