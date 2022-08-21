High school football: Week 1 schedule
Thursday, August 25th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Beaumont at Riverside North, 7:30 p.m.
California Military at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.
Cathedral at Millikan, 7 p.m.
Charter Oak vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Corona, 7 p.m.
Esperanza at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Glendale vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Fountain Valley vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Orange Vista, 7:30 p.m.
Keppel at Temple City, 7 p.m.
La Canada at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Carter, 7:30 p.m.
La Salle vs. Village Christian at Glendale College, 7 p.m.
Newport Harbor vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Fontana, 7:30 p.m.
San Dimas at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Heritage, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Sonora at Rowland, 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Schurr, 7 p.m.
Sultana at Barstow, 7:30 p.m.
Summit at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Cerritos at Artesia, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Calipatria at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
View Park at Duarte, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Desert Chapel at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 26th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Bernstein at Rancho Dominguez, 7:30 p.m.
Canoga Park at Garfield, 7:30 p.m.
Carson at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Chatsworth at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
Chavez at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Grant, 7 p.m.
Contreras at Rivera, 4:30 p.m.
Dorsey at Reseda, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Granada Hills at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Belmont, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. King/Drew at Los Angeles Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Wilson at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.
Manual Arts at Los Angeles Hamilton, 3:30 p.m.
Mendez at Sun Valley Poly, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe at Los Angeles Marshall, 3 p.m.
Palisades at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Angelou, 7:30 p.m.
Santee at Panorama, 7 p.m.
South East at Marquez, 7 p.m.
South Gate at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.
Sylmar at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Taft at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.
University Pathways at Gardena, 7 p.m.
Wilmington Banning at Bell, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Agoura at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Apple Valley at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Arrowhead Christian vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Arroyo at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Arroyo Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Banning at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
Beckman at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Maranatha, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Bolsa Grande at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Calabasas at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
California at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Castaic at Royal, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Chaffey at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Colony at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.
Colton at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 5 p.m.
Costa Mesa at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Covina vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran at Mary Star, 4 p.m.
Damien at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Downey at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Eastside vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
El Monte vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.
El Rancho at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.
Elsinore at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Fullerton vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.
Golden Valley at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Great Oak at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Hart at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.
Hemet at Indio, 7 p.m.
Hoover at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
JSerra at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Hills at Cajon, 7 p.m.
La Mirada at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
La Serna at Warren, 7 p.m.
Laguna Hills at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.
Leuzinger vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Los Osos vs. Redlands East Valley at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Mayfair vs. St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.
Miller at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Moorpark vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
Morningside vs. Verbum Dei at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.
Nogales at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Norco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Norte Vista at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Northwood vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Oak Hills at Highland, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.
Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at Upland, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.
Pasadena vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Peninsula at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Garey, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Ramona at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Redlands at King, 7 p.m.
Redondo at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Rim of the World at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.
Salesian at Brentwood, 5 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Santa Monica at El Segundo, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Servite at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Simi Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.
South El Monte at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.
St. Francis at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
St. Genevieve at North Torrance, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Muir, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Tesoro at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Trabuco Hills vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Victor Valley at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
West Ranch at Buena, 7 p.m.
West Torrance at Culver City, 7 p.m.
Western at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Westminster La Quinta at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Workman at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at Silverado, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Arleta at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield Garces vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.
Bishop Diego at Sacramento Capital Christian, 7 p.m.
Bluffdale (Utah) Summit Academy at Portola, 7 p.m.
Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
Cabrillo at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Corona Centennial at San Diego Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar at Los Gatos, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Frtesno Christian at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.
Inglewood at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 7 p.m.
Lawndale at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Lynwood at Los Angeles University, 7:30 p.m.
Mater Dei at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Morro Bay at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
Narbonne at Paramount, 7:30 p.m.
New Designs Watts vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
San Diego Lincoln at Alemany, 7 p.m.
San Diego Torrey Pines at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Santa Maria Righetti, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
South Pasadena at Maywood CES, 7:30 p.m.
St. George (Utah) Dixie at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Allen (Texas), 5 p.m. PT
St. Paul at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
New Designs University Park at Fulton, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick at CSDR, 7 p.m.
Hesperia Christian at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Animo Robinson at Windward, 3 p.m.
California Lutheran at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Chula Vista Victory Christian at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.
Coastal Christian at Laton, 6 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Lucerne Valley at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
North Valley Military Institute at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
USC Hybrid vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 27th
SOUTHERN SECTION
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Silver Valley vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Arlington vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.
Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Gladstone at Webb, 1 p.m.
Irvine University vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.
Trinity Classical Academy at Bosco Tech, 10 a.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Big Bear at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East, 10 a.m.
Locke at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 1 p.m. PT
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
LIBERTY LEAGUE
Lancaster Baptist vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Canyon Country Canyon, 5:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Calvary Baptist vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Laguna Blanca vs. Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, 2 p.m.
Lone Pine vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 2 p.m.
