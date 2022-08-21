Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Week 1 schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff
Thursday, August 25th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Beaumont at Riverside North, 7:30 p.m.

California Military at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m.

Cathedral at Millikan, 7 p.m.

Charter Oak vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Corona, 7 p.m.

Esperanza at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Glendale vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Orange Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Keppel at Temple City, 7 p.m.

La Canada at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Carter, 7:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Village Christian at Glendale College, 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Fontana, 7:30 p.m.

San Dimas at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Heritage, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Serrano at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Sonora at Rowland, 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Schurr, 7 p.m.

Sultana at Barstow, 7:30 p.m.

Summit at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Cerritos at Artesia, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Calipatria at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

View Park at Duarte, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Desert Chapel at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Bernstein at Rancho Dominguez, 7:30 p.m.

Canoga Park at Garfield, 7:30 p.m.

Carson at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Chatsworth at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

Chavez at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Grant, 7 p.m.

Contreras at Rivera, 4:30 p.m.

Dorsey at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Granada Hills at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Belmont, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. King/Drew at Los Angeles Harbor College, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Wilson at North Hollywood, 7:30 p.m.

Manual Arts at Los Angeles Hamilton, 3:30 p.m.

Mendez at Sun Valley Poly, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe at Los Angeles Marshall, 3 p.m.

Palisades at San Fernando, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Angelou, 7:30 p.m.

Santee at Panorama, 7 p.m.

South East at Marquez, 7 p.m.

South Gate at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.

Sylmar at Fairfax, 7 p.m.

Taft at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.

University Pathways at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Wilmington Banning at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Agoura at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Apple Valley at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

Arrowhead Christian vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Arroyo at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

Banning at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.

Beckman at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills at Maranatha, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Calabasas at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

California at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Castaic at Royal, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Chaffey at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Colony at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.

Colton at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 5 p.m.

Costa Mesa at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Covina vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran at Mary Star, 4 p.m.

Damien at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Downey at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Eastside vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

El Monte vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

El Rancho at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Elsinore at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda at Ayala, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Glenn, 7 p.m.

Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Fullerton vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Rialto, 7 p.m.

Great Oak at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Hart at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Hemet at Indio, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

JSerra at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Hills at Cajon, 7 p.m.

La Mirada at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

La Serna at Warren, 7 p.m.

Laguna Hills at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Los Altos at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Los Osos vs. Redlands East Valley at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Mayfair vs. St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Miller at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Moorpark vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Morningside vs. Verbum Dei at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.

Nogales at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Norco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Norte Vista at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.

Oak Hills at Highland, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Upland, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Pasadena vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Peninsula at Long Beach Jordan, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Garey, 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Ramona at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Redlands at King, 7 p.m.

Redondo at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.

Salesian at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Servite at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.

South El Monte at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.

St. Francis at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

St. Genevieve at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Muir, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Tesoro at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Victor Valley at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

West Ranch at Buena, 7 p.m.

West Torrance at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Western at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Western Christian at Anza Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Westminster La Quinta at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Workman at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at Silverado, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Arleta at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield Garces vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Sacramento Capital Christian, 7 p.m.

Bluffdale (Utah) Summit Academy at Portola, 7 p.m.

Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Corona Centennial at San Diego Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar at Los Gatos, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Frtesno Christian at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7 p.m.

Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.

Inglewood at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 7 p.m.

Lawndale at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Lynwood at Los Angeles University, 7:30 p.m.

Mater Dei at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Morro Bay at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Paramount, 7:30 p.m.

New Designs Watts vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

San Diego Lincoln at Alemany, 7 p.m.

San Diego Torrey Pines at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Santa Maria Righetti, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

South Pasadena at Maywood CES, 7:30 p.m.

St. George (Utah) Dixie at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Allen (Texas), 5 p.m. PT

St. Paul at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

New Designs University Park at Fulton, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Chadwick at CSDR, 7 p.m.

Hesperia Christian at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Animo Robinson at Windward, 3 p.m.

California Lutheran at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Chula Vista Victory Christian at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.

Coastal Christian at Laton, 6 p.m.

Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Lucerne Valley at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

North Valley Military Institute at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

USC Hybrid vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th

SOUTHERN SECTION

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Silver Valley vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Arlington vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Gladstone at Webb, 1 p.m.

Irvine University vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy at Bosco Tech, 10 a.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Big Bear at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Bonita at Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East, 10 a.m.

Locke at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 1 p.m. PT

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

LIBERTY LEAGUE

Lancaster Baptist vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Canyon Country Canyon, 5:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Calvary Baptist vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Laguna Blanca vs. Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria, 2 p.m.

Lone Pine vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 2 p.m.

