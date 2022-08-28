The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 24-21; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); def. Allen (Texas), 52-14; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); def. San Diego Cathedral, 42-7; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 4
4. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Servite, 42-23; vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday; 3
5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); def. Norco, 36-14; at San Diego St. Augustine (at Mesa College), Friday; 6
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Upland, 24-7; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 7
7. LOS ALAMITOS (1-1); lost to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, 56-27; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (at Westminster), Saturday; 5
8. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0); def. Gardena Serra, 17-3; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 17
9. CHAMINADE (2-0); def. JSerra, 24-21 (OT); at Birmingham, Friday; 21
10. WARREN (1-0); def. La Serna, 32-26; at El Cajon Grossmont, Friday; 10
11. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); def. Los Gatos, 28-14; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 11
12. NORCO (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 36-14; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 9
13. JSERRA (1-1); lost to Chaminade, 24-21 (OT); vs. Newport Harbor, Friday; 12
14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0); def. Apple Valley, 13-12; at Norco, Friday; 14
15. INGLEWOOD (2-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 39-0; at Carlsbad, Friday; 16
16. BISHOP AMAT (2-0); def. La Habra, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 19
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0); def. Great Oak, 52-14; at Apple Valley, Friday; 20
18. SIMI VALLEY (2-0); def. Knight, 51-0; at Royal, Friday; 22
19. EDISON (2-0); def. Leuzinger, 31-22; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 23
20. YORBA LINDA (2-0); def. La Mirada, 28-13; at Orange, Thursday; 24
21. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 46-41; at San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 25
22. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-1); lost to St. Bonaventure, 46-41; vs. Santa Barbara, Friday; 13
23. CAJON (1-0); def. Jurupa Hills, 34-0; at Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, Friday; NR
24. GARDENA SERRA (0-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 17-3; vs. L.A. Cathedral, Friday; 8
25. CYPRESS (2-0); def. San Juan Hills, 35-10; at Western, Thursday; NR
