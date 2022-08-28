The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

24. GARDENA SERRA (0-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 17-3; vs. L.A. Cathedral, Friday; 8

22. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-1); lost to St. Bonaventure, 46-41; vs. Santa Barbara, Friday; 13

19. EDISON (2-0); def. Leuzinger, 31-22; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 23

13. JSERRA (1-1); lost to Chaminade, 24-21 (OT); vs. Newport Harbor, Friday; 12

12. NORCO (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 36-14; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 9

7. LOS ALAMITOS (1-1); lost to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, 56-27; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (at Westminster), Saturday; 5

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Upland, 24-7; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 7

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); def. Norco, 36-14; at San Diego St. Augustine (at Mesa College), Friday; 6

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times .

(Neil Fonville / For The Times)

St. John Bosco’s DeAndre Moore breaks into the secondary after a reception against Allen on Friday night in Texas.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.