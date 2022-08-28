Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 24-21; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); def. Allen (Texas), 52-14; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); def. San Diego Cathedral, 42-7; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 4

4. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Servite, 42-23; vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday; 3

5. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); def. Norco, 36-14; at San Diego St. Augustine (at Mesa College), Friday; 6

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Upland, 24-7; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 7

7. LOS ALAMITOS (1-1); lost to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, 56-27; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (at Westminster), Saturday; 5

8. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0); def. Gardena Serra, 17-3; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 17

9. CHAMINADE (2-0); def. JSerra, 24-21 (OT); at Birmingham, Friday; 21

10. WARREN (1-0); def. La Serna, 32-26; at El Cajon Grossmont, Friday; 10

11. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); def. Los Gatos, 28-14; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 11

12. NORCO (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 36-14; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 9

13. JSERRA (1-1); lost to Chaminade, 24-21 (OT); vs. Newport Harbor, Friday; 12

14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0); def. Apple Valley, 13-12; at Norco, Friday; 14

15. INGLEWOOD (2-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 39-0; at Carlsbad, Friday; 16

16. BISHOP AMAT (2-0); def. La Habra, 42-7; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 19

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0); def. Great Oak, 52-14; at Apple Valley, Friday; 20

18. SIMI VALLEY (2-0); def. Knight, 51-0; at Royal, Friday; 22

19. EDISON (2-0); def. Leuzinger, 31-22; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 23

20. YORBA LINDA (2-0); def. La Mirada, 28-13; at Orange, Thursday; 24

21. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 46-41; at San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 25

22. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-1); lost to St. Bonaventure, 46-41; vs. Santa Barbara, Friday; 13

23. CAJON (1-0); def. Jurupa Hills, 34-0; at Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, Friday; NR

24. GARDENA SERRA (0-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 17-3; vs. L.A. Cathedral, Friday; 8

25. CYPRESS (2-0); def. San Juan Hills, 35-10; at Western, Thursday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

