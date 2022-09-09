25. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0) vs. Fresno Central (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday | at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Friday

16. SIMI VALLEY (3-1) lost to Saugus, 16-14 (Thursday) | vs. Yorba Linda, Friday

15. INGLEWOOD (4-0) def. Adelanto, 50-0 | vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Sept. 17

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Damien, 26-20 |vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (at Orange Coast College), Friday

13. JSERRA (2-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 41-0| vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

12. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) lost to San Clemente, 23-6 | vs. San Juan Hills (at Newport Harbor), Thursday

11. LOS ALAMITOS (2-2) def. Servite, 47-14 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday

8. WARREN (2-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 16-13 |vs. Culver City, Friday

4. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Leuzinger, 34-24 |vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. La Mirada, 35-0 | vs. Mililani (Hawaii) (at St. John Bosco), Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday.

Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava unleashes a pass from the pocket against Gardena Serra on Friday night.

