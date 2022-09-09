How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. La Mirada, 35-0 | vs. Mililani (Hawaii) (at St. John Bosco), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic, 49-0 | vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Sept. 17
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. JSerra, 41-0 | at Temecula Valley, Friday
4. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Leuzinger, 34-24 |vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0) def. Denver (Colo.) Mullen, 63-6 | at Los Alamitos, Thursday
6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 41-6 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday
7. CHAMINADE (4-0) def. Crespi, 59-7 | at Loyola, Friday
8. WARREN (2-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 16-13 |vs. Culver City, Friday
9. EDISON (4-0) def. Palos Verdes, 35-7 (Thursday) | at San Clemente, Friday
10. NORCO (2-1) def. Corona, 83-0 (Thursday)| at Citrus Valley, Friday;
11. LOS ALAMITOS (2-2) def. Servite, 47-14 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday
12. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) lost to San Clemente, 23-6 | vs. San Juan Hills (at Newport Harbor), Thursday
13. JSERRA (2-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 41-0| vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday
14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Damien, 26-20 |vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (at Orange Coast College), Friday
15. INGLEWOOD (4-0) def. Adelanto, 50-0 | vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Sept. 17
16. SIMI VALLEY (3-1) lost to Saugus, 16-14 (Thursday) | vs. Yorba Linda, Friday
17. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) idle | at Leuzinger, Friday
18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-1) def. Valencia, 21-14 | at JSerra, Friday
19. YORBA LINDA (4-0) def. San Juan Hills, 39-0 |at Simi Valley, Friday
20. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) def. Warren, 16-13 |at Oaks Christian, Friday
21. CYPRESS (3-0) idle | at Katella, Thursday
22. AYALA (4-0) def. Monrovia, 41-0 |at Chino Hills, Friday
23. APPLE VALLEY (3-1) def. Victor Valley, 48-6 | vs. Silverado, Friday
24. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-1) def. San Marcos, 46-7 |at Dos Pueblos, Friday
25. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0) vs. Fresno Central (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday | at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Friday
