How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 20-14 | vs. Loyola, Friday

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-1) lost to Edison, 21-16 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday

19. CYPRESS (4-0) def. Katella, 40-0 (Thursday) | vs. Capistrano Valley (at Western), Friday

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2) lost to JSerra, 34-18| vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday

14. INGLEWOOD (4-0) vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Saturday | at Hawthorne, Sept. 30

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 37-14 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30

9. NORCO (2-2) lost to Citrus Valley, 43-20 | at Corona Santiago, Friday

5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 69-49 (Thursday) | at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 30

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday | vs. Modesto Central Catholic, Friday

How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games Friday unless noted).

Mater Dei’s Nathaniel Frazier runs the ball against Corona Centennial on Sept. 2.

