Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Sylmar football surging under coach Evander Williams

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Here come the Spartans.

Yes, Sylmar High is back in the football conversation after a 3-1 start, including a 31-20 win over Crenshaw last week.

Orchestrating the comeback is coach Evander Williams, who took over during the COVID-delayed spring 2021 season after being a teacher at Sylmar and waiting for the right time to step forward. He grew up in San Diego.

Sylmar has already beaten two teams it lost to last season, Grant and Viewpoint. Now it’s taking aim at Panorama in its Valley Mission League opener Friday night at home. Panorama defeated Sylmar 21-0 last season.

Advertisement
Gavin Porch of Los Alamitos (2) tries to break up the pass against Santa Margarita.

High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

A look at this week’s top 25 high school football teams in Southern California.

Williams keeps his players in shape by having them compete in wrestling and track. He also finally had a full off season. The results show improvement.

Sophomore quarterback Jacob McDonald has been using his athleticism to boost the Spartans on offense. Middle linebacker Michael Gabriel has sparked the defense.

Sylmar is favored in games against Reseda, San Fernando and Van Nuys. The only challenges left in the regular season are Panorama, Canoga Park and Kennedy. The Spartans are in position to have their most wins since going 6-5 in 2017.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement