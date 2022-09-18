The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at this week’s top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last result; Next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Mililani (Hawaii), 42-14; at JSerra, Sept. 30; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 34-7; vs. Modesto Central Catholic, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); def. Temecula Valley, 58-15; at Chaparral, Sept. 30; 3
4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); def. Santa Margarita, 69-49; at Newport Harbor, Sept. 30; 10
5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0); def. Lakewood, 42-6; at Millikan, Sept. 30; 4
6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Alemany, 45-8; at Leuzinger, Friday; 6
7. EDISON (5-0); def. San Clemente, 21-16; at Huntington Beach, Sept. 30; 8
8. CHAMINADE (5-0); def. Loyola, 48-10; at Alemany, Sept. 30; 7
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); lost to Los Alamitos, 69-49 (Thursday); at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 30; 5
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 37-14; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30; 11
11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Oaks Christian, 20-14; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sept. 30; 12
12. JSERRA (3-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-18; vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 30; 13
13. BISHOP AMAT (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 38-14; at Damien, Friday; 15
14. INGLEWOOD (5-0); def. Lawndale, 21-0; at Hawthorne, Sept. 30; 14
15. WARREN (3-1); def. Culver City, 54-20; vs. Mayfair, Sept. 30; 16
Mater Dei’s Elijah Brown is 22-0 as a starting quarterback, while Ayala quarterback Bryan Wilson is 19-1.
16. YORBA LINDA (5-0); def. Simi Valley, 33-14; at El Dorado, Sept. 30; 18
17. OAK HILLS (5-0); def. St. Bonaventure 35-21; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Oct. 30; NR
18. CYPRESS (4-0); def. Katella, 40-0; vs. Capistrano Valley (at Western), Friday; 19
19. AYALA (5-0); def. Chino Hills, 20-19; vs. Citrus Valley, Friday; 20
20. APPLE VALLEY (4-1); def. Silverado, 41-0; at Serrano, Sept. 29; 21
21. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1); def. Dos Pueblos, 49-3; at Ventura, Friday; 22
22. CITRUS VALLLEY (3-1); def. Norco, 43-20; at Ayala, Friday; NR
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-1); lost to Edison, 21-16; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 23
24. NORCO (2-2); lost to Citrus Valley, 43-20; at Corona Santiago, Friday; 9
25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1); def. San Juan Hills, 27-22 (Thursday); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 29; 25
Here’s how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in this week’s games.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.