High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Los Alamitos' Gavin Porch tries to break up the pass against Santa Margarita.
Los Alamitos’ Gavin Porch tries to break up the pass against Santa Margarita on Thursday.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last result; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Mililani (Hawaii), 42-14; at JSerra, Sept. 30; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 34-7; vs. Modesto Central Catholic, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); def. Temecula Valley, 58-15; at Chaparral, Sept. 30; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); def. Santa Margarita, 69-49; at Newport Harbor, Sept. 30; 10

5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0); def. Lakewood, 42-6; at Millikan, Sept. 30; 4

6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Alemany, 45-8; at Leuzinger, Friday; 6

7. EDISON (5-0); def. San Clemente, 21-16; at Huntington Beach, Sept. 30; 8

8. CHAMINADE (5-0); def. Loyola, 48-10; at Alemany, Sept. 30; 7

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); lost to Los Alamitos, 69-49 (Thursday); at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 30; 5

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 37-14; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30; 11

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Oaks Christian, 20-14; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sept. 30; 12

12. JSERRA (3-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-18; vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 30; 13

13. BISHOP AMAT (3-1); def. Leuzinger, 38-14; at Damien, Friday; 15

14. INGLEWOOD (5-0); def. Lawndale, 21-0; at Hawthorne, Sept. 30; 14

15. WARREN (3-1); def. Culver City, 54-20; vs. Mayfair, Sept. 30; 16



16. YORBA LINDA (5-0); def. Simi Valley, 33-14; at El Dorado, Sept. 30; 18

17. OAK HILLS (5-0); def. St. Bonaventure 35-21; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Oct. 30; NR

18. CYPRESS (4-0); def. Katella, 40-0; vs. Capistrano Valley (at Western), Friday; 19

19. AYALA (5-0); def. Chino Hills, 20-19; vs. Citrus Valley, Friday; 20

20. APPLE VALLEY (4-1); def. Silverado, 41-0; at Serrano, Sept. 29; 21

21. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1); def. Dos Pueblos, 49-3; at Ventura, Friday; 22

22. CITRUS VALLLEY (3-1); def. Norco, 43-20; at Ayala, Friday; NR

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-1); lost to Edison, 21-16; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 23

24. NORCO (2-2); lost to Citrus Valley, 43-20; at Corona Santiago, Friday; 9

25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1); def. San Juan Hills, 27-22 (Thursday); at Fountain Valley, Sept. 29; 25




Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

