The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

24. NORCO (2-2); lost to Citrus Valley, 43-20; at Corona Santiago, Friday; 9

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-1); lost to Edison, 21-16; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 23

18. CYPRESS (4-0); def. Katella, 40-0; vs. Capistrano Valley (at Western), Friday; 19

Mater Dei’s Elijah Brown is 22-0 as a starting quarterback, while Ayala quarterback Bryan Wilson is 19-1.

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 37-14; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30; 11

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); lost to Los Alamitos, 69-49 (Thursday); at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 30; 5

