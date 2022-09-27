El Camino College, Valley College under consideration for City Section football final

For the first time since January 2020, the City Section held an in-person Board of Managers meeting on Tuesday at Birmingham High after two years of Zoom meetings because of pandemic restrictions.

Among the discussion items was the announcement that El Camino College and Valley College are the top candidates to host the City Section football finals during Thanksgiving week.

The Board of Managers approved a soccer rule change. If a player gets two yellow cards in a game, the player will no longer be banned from playing in the next game. An ejection will take place only in the current game.

Advertisement

The CIF is moving competitive cheer to the winter beginning in the 2023-24 school year, so City Section schools will need to adjust and the battle for gym time will increase.

University Pathways Medical Magnet was voted full membership into the City Section, making it 91 schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District with sports programs.

The City Section girls’ volleyball championships for Open Division and Division I are expected to be played at Cal State Northridge. A final contract should be signed soon.

The CIF is headed toward a mandatory requirement that each of its 1,619 member schools must fill out a yearly participation survey for athletes and coaches. The 10 sections are in the process of approving the rule. Some 10% to 15% have failed to fill out the form.