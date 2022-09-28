This week’s top high school football games in the Southland

A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland this week:

Franklin (6-0) at Eagle Rock (6-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Separated by a mere two miles, this rivalry game should decide the Northern League championship and lock up a spot in the City Section Open Division playoffs for the winner. Sophomore quarterback Eduardo Cuevas of Franklin has passed for 840 yards and 16 touchdowns, while receiver Hector Ceballos has 30 catches. Eagle Rock is known for its strong defense and play on the offensive and defensive lines. The pick: Eagle Rock.

Santa Margarita (4-1) vs. Orange Lutheran (4-1) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m., Friday

Third-place in the Trinity League will likely be decided in this league opener. Santa Margarita has an explosive offense led by the passing combination of quarterback Jaxon Potter and receivers Emmett Mosley and Niko Lopez. Orange Lutheran has its own top quarterback in sophomore TJ Lateef, who has passed for nearly 1,400 yards. The pick: Santa Margarita.