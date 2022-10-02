Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown runs from opponents.
Quarterback Elijah Brown (12) leads No. 1-ranked Mater Dei against No. 2 St. John Bosco in a Trinity League showdown on Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 21-13; vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); def. Servite, 49-3; at Mater Dei, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); def. Chaparral, 70-28; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Newport Harbor, 61-21; at Corona del Mar, Thursday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (6-0); def. Millikan, 42-0; at Long Beach Wilson, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); idle; vs. La Mesa Helix, Friday; 6

7. EDISON (6-0); def. Huntington Beach, 42-8; at Newport Harbor, Friday; 7

8. CHAMINADE (6-0); def. Alemany, 43-8; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 8

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); def. Santa Margarita, 28-26; vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 10

10. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 13-7; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 11

11. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-26; vs. JSerra (at Saddleback College), Friday; 9

12. JSERRA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 21-13; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 12

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1); def. Sierra Canyon, 31-28 (2OT); at Gardena Serra, Friday; 13

14. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Hawthorne, 37-0; vs. Compton Centennial (at El Camino College), Friday; 14

15. WARREN (4-1); def. Mayfair, 54-7; vs. Paramount, Friday; 15

16. YORBA LINDA (6-0); def. El Dorado, 24-21; vs. Esperanza, Friday; 16

17. OAK HILLS (6-0); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 55-0; vs. Hesperia, Thursday; 17

18. CYPRESS (6-0); def. Tustin, 44-20; vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (at Western), Friday; 18

19. APPLE VALLEY (5-1); def. Serrano, 50-0 (Thursday); at Sultana, Thursday; 19

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1); def. Channel Islands, 72-0; vs. Rio Mesa, Oct. 14; 20

21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-1); def. Beaumont, 28-0; vs. Cajon, Friday; 21

22. NORCO (4-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 69-28; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 22

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); idle; at Etiwanda, Friday; 23

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-17; vs. Norco, Friday; 24

25. WEST RANCH (7-0); def. Hart, 20-14; at Valencia, Friday; 25

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

