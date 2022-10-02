The Times’ high school football rankings

18. CYPRESS (6-0); def. Tustin, 44-20; vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (at Western), Friday; 18

14. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Hawthorne, 37-0; vs. Compton Centennial (at El Camino College), Friday; 14

12. JSERRA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 21-13; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 12

11. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-26; vs. JSerra (at Saddleback College), Friday; 9

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); def. Santa Margarita, 28-26; vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 10

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 21-13; vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Quarterback Elijah Brown (12) leads No. 1-ranked Mater Dei against No. 2 St. John Bosco in a Trinity League showdown on Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.

