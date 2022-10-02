The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 21-13; vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); def. Servite, 49-3; at Mater Dei, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); def. Chaparral, 70-28; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 3
4. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Newport Harbor, 61-21; at Corona del Mar, Thursday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (6-0); def. Millikan, 42-0; at Long Beach Wilson, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); idle; vs. La Mesa Helix, Friday; 6
7. EDISON (6-0); def. Huntington Beach, 42-8; at Newport Harbor, Friday; 7
8. CHAMINADE (6-0); def. Alemany, 43-8; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 8
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); def. Santa Margarita, 28-26; vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 10
10. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 13-7; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 11
11. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-26; vs. JSerra (at Saddleback College), Friday; 9
12. JSERRA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 21-13; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 12
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1); def. Sierra Canyon, 31-28 (2OT); at Gardena Serra, Friday; 13
14. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Hawthorne, 37-0; vs. Compton Centennial (at El Camino College), Friday; 14
15. WARREN (4-1); def. Mayfair, 54-7; vs. Paramount, Friday; 15
16. YORBA LINDA (6-0); def. El Dorado, 24-21; vs. Esperanza, Friday; 16
17. OAK HILLS (6-0); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 55-0; vs. Hesperia, Thursday; 17
18. CYPRESS (6-0); def. Tustin, 44-20; vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (at Western), Friday; 18
19. APPLE VALLEY (5-1); def. Serrano, 50-0 (Thursday); at Sultana, Thursday; 19
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1); def. Channel Islands, 72-0; vs. Rio Mesa, Oct. 14; 20
21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-1); def. Beaumont, 28-0; vs. Cajon, Friday; 21
22. NORCO (4-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 69-28; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 22
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); idle; at Etiwanda, Friday; 23
24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-17; vs. Norco, Friday; 24
25. WEST RANCH (7-0); def. Hart, 20-14; at Valencia, Friday; 25
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.