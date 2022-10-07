Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones hurdles over Mater Dei defender Jeilani Davis.
St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones hurdles over Mater Dei defender Jeilani Davis during the first half Friday night in a matchup of the Southland’s top two teams.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday night.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (7-0) def. St. John Bosco, 17-7 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) lost to Mater Dei, 17-7 | vs. JSerra, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-14 (Thursday) | at Vista Murrieta, Friday

4. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2) def. Corona del Mar, 49-14 (Thursday) | at Edison, Thursday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-0) def. Long Beach Wilson, 70-0 | vs. Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. La Mesa Helix, 58-27 | at San Clemente, Friday

7. EDISON (7-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 | vs. Los Alamitos (at Huntington Beach), Thursday

8. CHAMINADE (7-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 65-34 | at Bishop Amat, Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-1) def. Servite, 35-14 | at Mater Dei, Friday

10. GARDENA SERRA (5-2) def. Bishop Amat, 27-21 | vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2) def. JSerra, 29-28 | vs. Servite (at Saddleback College), Friday

12. JSERRA (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 29-28 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 27-21 | vs. Chaminade, Friday

14. INGLEWOOD (7-0) def. Compton Centennial, 63-0 | vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday

15. WARREN (5-1) def. Paramount, 62-0 (Thursday) | vs. Downey, Friday

16. YORBA LINDA (7-0) def. Esperanza, 48-7 | vs. Villa Park, Friday

17. OAK HILLS (7-0) def. Hesperia, 49-16 (Thursday) | vs. Serrano, Friday

18. CYPRESS (7-0) def. Garden Grove Pacifica, 50-7 | vs. La Palma Kennedy (at Western), Thursday

19. APPLE VALLEY (6-1) def. Sultana, 49-12 (Thursday) | vs. Hesperia, Friday

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1) idle | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday

21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-2) lost to Cajon, 28-7 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday

22. NORCO (5-2) def. Murrieta Valley, 77-76 (OT) | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2) def. Etiwanda, 21-6 | at Chino Hills, Friday

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-2) lost to Norco, 77-76 (OT) | at Chaparral, Friday

25. WEST RANCH (8-0) def. Valencia, 23-16 | vs. Golden Valley (at Valencia), Friday

