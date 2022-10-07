How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

25. WEST RANCH (8-0) def. Valencia, 23-16 | vs. Golden Valley (at Valencia), Friday

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-2) lost to Norco, 77-76 (OT) | at Chaparral, Friday

21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-2) lost to Cajon, 28-7 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday

18. CYPRESS (7-0) def. Garden Grove Pacifica, 50-7 | vs. La Palma Kennedy (at Western), Thursday

14. INGLEWOOD (7-0) def. Compton Centennial, 63-0 | vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 27-21 | vs. Chaminade, Friday

12. JSERRA (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 29-28 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2) def. JSerra, 29-28 | vs. Servite (at Saddleback College), Friday

7. EDISON (7-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 | vs. Los Alamitos (at Huntington Beach), Thursday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-0) def. Long Beach Wilson, 70-0 | vs. Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) lost to Mater Dei, 17-7 | vs. JSerra, Friday

1. MATER DEI (7-0) def. St. John Bosco, 17-7 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday night.

St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jones hurdles over Mater Dei defender Jeilani Davis during the first half Friday night in a matchup of the Southland’s top two teams.

