How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday night.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (7-0) def. St. John Bosco, 17-7 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) lost to Mater Dei, 17-7 | vs. JSerra, Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-14 (Thursday) | at Vista Murrieta, Friday
4. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2) def. Corona del Mar, 49-14 (Thursday) | at Edison, Thursday
5. LONG BEACH POLY (7-0) def. Long Beach Wilson, 70-0 | vs. Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. La Mesa Helix, 58-27 | at San Clemente, Friday
7. EDISON (7-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 | vs. Los Alamitos (at Huntington Beach), Thursday
8. CHAMINADE (7-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 65-34 | at Bishop Amat, Friday
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-1) def. Servite, 35-14 | at Mater Dei, Friday
10. GARDENA SERRA (5-2) def. Bishop Amat, 27-21 | vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday
11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2) def. JSerra, 29-28 | vs. Servite (at Saddleback College), Friday
12. JSERRA (3-4) lost to Santa Margarita, 29-28 | at St. John Bosco, Friday
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 27-21 | vs. Chaminade, Friday
14. INGLEWOOD (7-0) def. Compton Centennial, 63-0 | vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday
15. WARREN (5-1) def. Paramount, 62-0 (Thursday) | vs. Downey, Friday
16. YORBA LINDA (7-0) def. Esperanza, 48-7 | vs. Villa Park, Friday
17. OAK HILLS (7-0) def. Hesperia, 49-16 (Thursday) | vs. Serrano, Friday
18. CYPRESS (7-0) def. Garden Grove Pacifica, 50-7 | vs. La Palma Kennedy (at Western), Thursday
19. APPLE VALLEY (6-1) def. Sultana, 49-12 (Thursday) | vs. Hesperia, Friday
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1) idle | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday
21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-2) lost to Cajon, 28-7 | vs. Redlands East Valley, Friday
22. NORCO (5-2) def. Murrieta Valley, 77-76 (OT) | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-2) def. Etiwanda, 21-6 | at Chino Hills, Friday
24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-2) lost to Norco, 77-76 (OT) | at Chaparral, Friday
25. WEST RANCH (8-0) def. Valencia, 23-16 | vs. Golden Valley (at Valencia), Friday
