High School Sports

Prep football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday, October 8th

SOUTHERN SECTION

GOLD COAST LEAGUE

Campbell Hall 54, Viewpoint 0

IRONWOOD LEAGUE

Village Christian 6, Big Bear 0

MESQUITE LEAGUE

Riverside Prep 24, Trinity Classical Academy 20

NONLEAGUE

El Modena 49, Foothill 21

Riverside Poly 31, Rancho Christian 7

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

COAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Cuyama Valley 65, Coastal Christian 6

LIBERTY LEAGUE

Santa Clarita Christian 49, Lancaster Desert Christian 0

MAJESTIC LEAGUE

California Lutheran 72, Calvary Baptist 26

TRI-COUNTY PREMIER LEAGUE

Desert Chapel 43, Downey Calvary Chapel 6

NONLEAGUE

Avalon 53, Santa Clara 0

Chadwick 38, Cate 32

Faith Baptist 44, Leadership Military 32

Villanova Prep 56, Rolling Hills Prep 28

INTERSECTIONAL

El Cajon Foothills Christian 50, Hillcrest Christian 6

High School Sports

