Prep football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, October 8th
SOUTHERN SECTION
GOLD COAST LEAGUE
Campbell Hall 54, Viewpoint 0
IRONWOOD LEAGUE
Village Christian 6, Big Bear 0
MESQUITE LEAGUE
Riverside Prep 24, Trinity Classical Academy 20
NONLEAGUE
El Modena 49, Foothill 21
Riverside Poly 31, Rancho Christian 7
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
COAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Cuyama Valley 65, Coastal Christian 6
LIBERTY LEAGUE
Santa Clarita Christian 49, Lancaster Desert Christian 0
MAJESTIC LEAGUE
California Lutheran 72, Calvary Baptist 26
TRI-COUNTY PREMIER LEAGUE
Desert Chapel 43, Downey Calvary Chapel 6
NONLEAGUE
Avalon 53, Santa Clara 0
Chadwick 38, Cate 32
Faith Baptist 44, Leadership Military 32
Villanova Prep 56, Rolling Hills Prep 28
INTERSECTIONAL
El Cajon Foothills Christian 50, Hillcrest Christian 6
