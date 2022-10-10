Arrival of Adams brothers gives lift to Narbonne basketball

City Section basketball is expected to be wide open this coming season, so the arrival of brothers Marcus and Maximo Adams to Narbonne puts the Gauchos squarely in the title hunt.

Marcus, a 6-foot-8 junior, was at Narbonne for his freshman and sophomore seasons. He has returned as one of the best players in the City Section.

“He’s more confident,” said Narbonne interim coach Kumase Demesma, who is filling in for Anthony Hilliard until he returns from a medical leave. “He’s stronger and added more to his arsenal.”

His brother, Maximo, a 6-6 freshman, also could be an impact player.

Narbonne also has picked up transfer Troy Jones from Windward and returns standouts EJ Andrews and Christian Gill, who averaged 18 points last season.

Demesma is a former Narbonne player in the final stages of getting a teaching credential. He has served as an assistant coach and Hilliard has been preparing him, so the Gauchos are in good hands until he returns.