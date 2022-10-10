Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Arrival of Adams brothers gives lift to Narbonne basketball

Brothers Marcus and Maxie Adams stand side by side in uniforms.
Brothers Marcus, left, and Maximo Adams figure to be top players for Narbonne this season. Marcus is a junior, Maxie a freshman.
(Marcellus Fletcher)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

City Section basketball is expected to be wide open this coming season, so the arrival of brothers Marcus and Maximo Adams to Narbonne puts the Gauchos squarely in the title hunt.

Marcus, a 6-foot-8 junior, was at Narbonne for his freshman and sophomore seasons. He has returned as one of the best players in the City Section.

“He’s more confident,” said Narbonne interim coach Kumase Demesma, who is filling in for Anthony Hilliard until he returns from a medical leave. “He’s stronger and added more to his arsenal.”

SANTA ANA, CALIF. - OPCT. 7, 2022. Mater Dei runnin bback Nathaniel Frazier tries to elude St.John Bosco defensive back Peyton Woodyard in the first half at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8. Cajon and Oaks Christian return to the rankings.

Advertisement

His brother, Maximo, a 6-6 freshman, also could be an impact player.

Narbonne also has picked up transfer Troy Jones from Windward and returns standouts EJ Andrews and Christian Gill, who averaged 18 points last season.

Demesma is a former Narbonne player in the final stages of getting a teaching credential. He has served as an assistant coach and Hilliard has been preparing him, so the Gauchos are in good hands until he returns.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement