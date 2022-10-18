Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

NOTES (Div. 2-9): Second round, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.

Winner wild-card N at New Harvest Christian

Rubidoux at Academy for Careers & Exploration

Chaffey at International School of Los Angeles

Winner wild-card C at AGBU

Hesperia Christian at #1 Academy of Academic Excellence

Holy Martyrs d. Ojai Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

N--Orangewood Academy at Palm Valley, result not reported

Rubidoux d. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Crossroads Christian d. Waverly, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Desert Mirage d. Animo Leadership, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Lighthouse Christian d. Alverno, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

G--Orange County Christian at Packinghouse Christian, result not reported

C--Westmark at Mesrobian, result not reported

St. Mary’s Academy d. Rosemead, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Wildwood d. Carpinteria, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

