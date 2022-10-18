Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings
DIVISION 7
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Estancia d. Anaheim, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20
Carter d. Westminster La Quinta, 25-12, 21-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11
Avalon d. Bellflower, 27-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12
Silverado d. Big Bear, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Beverly Hills d. Keppel, 21-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-16
Glendale d. Glenn, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
San Gabriel d. Arlington, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Lancaster d. Granite Hills, 25-21, 24-22, 23-25, 25-23
Wildwood d. Carpinteria, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Nogales d. Rialto, 25-20, 15-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Estancia at #1 Coachella Valley
Trinity Classical at Coastal Christian
Santa Fe at Jurupa Valley
Carter at Westminster
Pomona Catholic at San Jacinto
Avalon at CAMS
Silverado at Grand Terrace
Beverly Hills at #4 Nordhoff
#3 Glendale at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
San Gabriel at Leuzinger
Ocean View at Riverside North
Highland at Gabrielino
Lancaster at Don Lugo
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at La Mirada
Wildwood at Laguna Blanca
Nogales at #2 West Valley
DIVISION 8
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Geffen d. Villanova Prep, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Santa Paula d. Santa Maria Valley Christian, 25-14, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11
Lancaster Desert Christian d. Hawthorne, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
South El Monte d. Lakeside, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
St. Mary’s Academy d. Rosemead, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Geffen at #1 United Christian
Norwalk at Bassett
Godinez at Newport Christian
Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Milken
Western at Loara
Santa Paula at Southlands Christian
Miller at Temecula Prep
Lancaster Desert Christian at #4 Azusa
South El Monte at #3 Ramona Convent
Twentynine Palms at Moreno Valley
Malibu at Coast Union
Liberty at California Lutheran
San Luis Obispo Classical at Sierra Vista
Santa Clara at Beacon Hill
St. Mary’s Academy at Santa Ana Valley
Orange Vista at #2 Montclair
DIVISION 9
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Hesperia Christian d. Calvary Baptist, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 16-14
Redlands Adventist d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 25-20, 25-19, 30-28
C--Westmark at Mesrobian, result not reported
Liberty Christian d. Environmental Charter, 25-13, 25-13, 18-25, 25-6
Chaffey d. La Verne Lutheran, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
CSDR d. Silver Valley, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22
G--Orange County Christian at Packinghouse Christian, result not reported
Lighthouse Christian d. Alverno, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Ganesha d. Mesa Grande, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Desert Mirage d. Animo Leadership, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Crossroads Christian d. Waverly, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Rubidoux d. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Faith Baptist d. Ambassador, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20
N--Orangewood Academy at Palm Valley, result not reported
Holy Martyrs d. Ojai Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Arroyo Valley d. Lucerne Valley, 25-21, 25-13, 25-7
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Hesperia Christian at #1 Academy of Academic Excellence
Redlands Adventist at Edgewood
Winner wild-card C at AGBU
Liberty Christian at Samueli
Chaffey at International School of Los Angeles
CSDR at Shalhevet
Winner wild-card G at Noli Indian
Lighthouse Christian at #4 Eisenhower
Ganesha at #3 Pasadena Marshall
Desert Mirage at Acaciawood
Crossroads Christian at Hillcrest Christian
Rubidoux at Academy for Careers & Exploration
Faith Baptist at Santa Barbara Providence
Winner wild-card N at New Harvest Christian
Holy Martyrs at Grove
Arroyo Valley at #2 Excelsior
NOTES (Div. 2-9): Second round, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.