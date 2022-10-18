Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
Share

DIVISION 7

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Estancia d. Anaheim, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20

Carter d. Westminster La Quinta, 25-12, 21-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11

Avalon d. Bellflower, 27-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12

Silverado d. Big Bear, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Beverly Hills d. Keppel, 21-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-16

Glendale d. Glenn, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

San Gabriel d. Arlington, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20

Lancaster d. Granite Hills, 25-21, 24-22, 23-25, 25-23

Wildwood d. Carpinteria, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Nogales d. Rialto, 25-20, 15-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Estancia at #1 Coachella Valley

Trinity Classical at Coastal Christian

Santa Fe at Jurupa Valley

Carter at Westminster

Pomona Catholic at San Jacinto

Avalon at CAMS

Silverado at Grand Terrace

Beverly Hills at #4 Nordhoff

#3 Glendale at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

San Gabriel at Leuzinger

Ocean View at Riverside North

Highland at Gabrielino

Lancaster at Don Lugo

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at La Mirada

Wildwood at Laguna Blanca

Nogales at #2 West Valley

DIVISION 8

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Geffen d. Villanova Prep, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Santa Paula d. Santa Maria Valley Christian, 25-14, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11

Lancaster Desert Christian d. Hawthorne, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17

South El Monte d. Lakeside, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

St. Mary’s Academy d. Rosemead, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Advertisement

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Geffen at #1 United Christian

Norwalk at Bassett

Godinez at Newport Christian

Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Milken

Western at Loara

Santa Paula at Southlands Christian

Miller at Temecula Prep

Lancaster Desert Christian at #4 Azusa

South El Monte at #3 Ramona Convent

Twentynine Palms at Moreno Valley

Malibu at Coast Union

Liberty at California Lutheran

San Luis Obispo Classical at Sierra Vista

Santa Clara at Beacon Hill

St. Mary’s Academy at Santa Ana Valley

Orange Vista at #2 Montclair

DIVISION 9

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Hesperia Christian d. Calvary Baptist, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 16-14

Redlands Adventist d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 25-20, 25-19, 30-28

C--Westmark at Mesrobian, result not reported

Liberty Christian d. Environmental Charter, 25-13, 25-13, 18-25, 25-6

Chaffey d. La Verne Lutheran, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

CSDR d. Silver Valley, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22

G--Orange County Christian at Packinghouse Christian, result not reported

Lighthouse Christian d. Alverno, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Ganesha d. Mesa Grande, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18

Desert Mirage d. Animo Leadership, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Crossroads Christian d. Waverly, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Rubidoux d. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Faith Baptist d. Ambassador, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20

N--Orangewood Academy at Palm Valley, result not reported

Holy Martyrs d. Ojai Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Arroyo Valley d. Lucerne Valley, 25-21, 25-13, 25-7

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Hesperia Christian at #1 Academy of Academic Excellence

Redlands Adventist at Edgewood

Winner wild-card C at AGBU

Liberty Christian at Samueli

Chaffey at International School of Los Angeles

CSDR at Shalhevet

Winner wild-card G at Noli Indian

Lighthouse Christian at #4 Eisenhower

Ganesha at #3 Pasadena Marshall

Desert Mirage at Acaciawood

Crossroads Christian at Hillcrest Christian

Rubidoux at Academy for Careers & Exploration

Faith Baptist at Santa Barbara Providence

Winner wild-card N at New Harvest Christian

Holy Martyrs at Grove

Arroyo Valley at #2 Excelsior

NOTES (Div. 2-9): Second round, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement