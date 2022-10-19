Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

POOL PLAY

Wednesday

POOL A

Mira Costa d. Lakewood, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Mater Dei d. Palos Verdes, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19

POOL B

Sierra Canyon d. Newport Harbor, 25-19, 25-9, 25-12

Marymount d. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

POOL A-- #8 Palos Verdes (0-1) at #1 Mira Costa (1-0); #5 Lakewood (0-1) at #4 Mater Dei (1-0)

POOL B-- #7 Huntington Beach (0-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (1-0); #6 Newport Harbor (0-1) at #3 Marymount (1-0)

Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (1-0) at #1 Mira Costa; #8 Palos Verdes (0-1) at #5 Lakewood

POOL B-- #3 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon; #7 Huntington Beach at #6 Newport Harbor

NOTE: Championship, Nov. 5 at Cerritos College.

DIVISION 2

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

South Torrance at #1 Redondo

Great Oak at Foothill

Los Alamitos at Bishop Montgomery

Beckman, bye

Harvard-Westlake at Village Christian

JSerra at Murrieta Valley

Norco at La Canada

#4 Aliso Niguel, bye

Rancho Cucamonga at #3 Santa Margarita, 5 p.m.

Temecula Valley d. Corona Santiago, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 (Wednesday)

El Toro, bye

Chaparral at San Juan Hills

San Clemente at Ontario Christian

Cypress, bye

Orange Lutheran at Etiwanda

#2 Vista Murrieta, bye

DIVISION 3

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

#1 Alemany at Mayfield

Millikan d. Paloma Valley, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 (Tuesday)

Torrance d. Flintridge Sacred Heart, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 20-25, 15-8 (Wednesday)

Cajon at South Pasadena

West Ranch at Serrano

Bonita at Long Beach Wilson

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at St. Margaret’s

Dos Pueblos at #4 Edison

Yucaipa at #3 Oaks Christian

San Marcos at Hart

Palm Desert at King, 5 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at Chino Hills

St. Joseph at Redlands, 5 p.m.

Arcadia at Glendora, 4 p.m.

El Segundo at Corona del Mar

Santa Monica at #2 Chaminade

DIVISION 4

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

#1 Saugus, bye

Thousand Oaks at Warren

Laguna Hills at Trabuco Hills

Walnut at Crean Lutheran

Burbank Burroughs at Santa Barbara

Ayala at Xavier Prep

Oak Hills at Summit

Viewpoint at #4 Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.

St. Anthony at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt

Cerritos Valley Christian at South Hills

Downey at Villa Park

La Serna at Oxnard

West Torrance at Campbell Hall

Newbury Park at Royal

Elsinore at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

#2 Schurr, bye

DIVISION 5

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Maranatha at #1 Quartz Hill

Flintridge Prep at Bishop Amat

Monrovia at San Dimas

Marina at California, 5 p.m.

Sunny Hills at Anaheim Canyon

Vistamar vs. Archer at Park Century School (Culver City), 5 p.m.

Rim of the World at La Palma Kennedy

Woodbridge at #4 Yorba Linda

Westridge at #3 Valencia, 5 p.m.

Mary Star at Bishop Diego

Linfield Christian at Capistrano Valley Christian

El Modena at La Habra

El Dorado at Northwood

Diamond Bar at Buckley

Citrus Valley at Cerritos

Western Christian at #2 Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 6

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

St. Bonaventure at #1 Simi Valley

Indio at Temescal Canyon

Sacred Heart at Charter Oak, 5 p.m.

Paramount at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Rowland d. Bolsa Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported) (Wednesday)

Hillcrest d. Northview, 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25 (Wednesday)

Kaiser at Barstow

Oak Park at #4 Santa Clarita Christian

Rio Hondo Prep at #3 Riverside Poly

Shadow Hills at Loma Linda Academy

Costa Mesa at Oxford Academy

La Sierra at Arrowhead Christian

Sonora at Paraclete, 5 p.m.

Oakwood at La Reina

Brentwood at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.

Knight at #2 Rancho Christian

DIVISION 7

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Estancia at #1 Coachella Valley

Trinity Classical at Coastal Christian

Santa Fe at Jurupa Valley

Carter at Westminster

Pomona Catholic at San Jacinto, 5 p.m.

Avalon vs. CAMS at Long Beach Jordan, 6:45 p.m.

Silverado vs. Grand Terrace at Colton, 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills at #4 Nordhoff

#3 Glendale at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

San Gabriel at Leuzinger

Ocean View at Riverside North

Highland at Gabrielino

Lancaster at Don Lugo

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at La Mirada

Wildwood at Laguna Blanca

Nogales at #2 West Valley

DIVISION 8

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Geffen at #1 United Christian

Norwalk at Bassett

Godinez at Newport Christian

Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Milken

Western at Loara

Santa Paula at Southlands Christian

Miller at Temecula Prep

Lancaster Desert Christian at #4 Azusa

South El Monte at #3 Ramona Convent, 5:30 p.m.

Twentynine Palms at Moreno Valley

Malibu d. Coast Union, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15 (Wednesday)

Liberty at California Lutheran

San Luis Obispo Classical at Sierra Vista

Santa Clara at Beacon Hill

St. Mary’s Academy at Santa Ana Valley

Orange Vista at #2 Montclair

DIVISION 9

First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Hesperia Christian at #1 Academy of Academic Excellence

Redlands Adventist at Edgewood

Mesrobian at AGBU, 4 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Samueli

Chaffey at International School of Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

CSDR at Shalhevet

Packinghouse Christian at Noli Indian, 3:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian vs. #4 Eisenhower at Carter

Ganesha at #3 Pasadena Marshall

Desert Mirage vs. Acaciawood at Orangewood Academy, 5 p.m.

Crossroads Christian at Hillcrest Christian

Rubidoux at Academy for Careers & Exploration

Faith Baptist at Santa Barbara Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Orangewood Academy at New Harvest Christian

Grove at Holy Martyrs

Arroyo Valley at #2 Excelsior, 4 p.m.

NOTES (Div. 2-9): Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.

