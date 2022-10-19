Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
Text goes here.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
POOL PLAY
Wednesday
POOL A
Mira Costa d. Lakewood, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Mater Dei d. Palos Verdes, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19
POOL B
Sierra Canyon d. Newport Harbor, 25-19, 25-9, 25-12
Marymount d. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
POOL A-- #8 Palos Verdes (0-1) at #1 Mira Costa (1-0); #5 Lakewood (0-1) at #4 Mater Dei (1-0)
POOL B-- #7 Huntington Beach (0-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (1-0); #6 Newport Harbor (0-1) at #3 Marymount (1-0)
Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (1-0) at #1 Mira Costa; #8 Palos Verdes (0-1) at #5 Lakewood
POOL B-- #3 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon; #7 Huntington Beach at #6 Newport Harbor
NOTE: Championship, Nov. 5 at Cerritos College.
DIVISION 2
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
South Torrance at #1 Redondo
Great Oak at Foothill
Los Alamitos at Bishop Montgomery
Beckman, bye
Harvard-Westlake at Village Christian
JSerra at Murrieta Valley
Norco at La Canada
#4 Aliso Niguel, bye
Rancho Cucamonga at #3 Santa Margarita, 5 p.m.
Temecula Valley d. Corona Santiago, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 (Wednesday)
El Toro, bye
Chaparral at San Juan Hills
San Clemente at Ontario Christian
Cypress, bye
Orange Lutheran at Etiwanda
#2 Vista Murrieta, bye
DIVISION 3
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
#1 Alemany at Mayfield
Millikan d. Paloma Valley, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 (Tuesday)
Torrance d. Flintridge Sacred Heart, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 20-25, 15-8 (Wednesday)
Cajon at South Pasadena
West Ranch at Serrano
Bonita at Long Beach Wilson
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at St. Margaret’s
Dos Pueblos at #4 Edison
Yucaipa at #3 Oaks Christian
San Marcos at Hart
Palm Desert at King, 5 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at Chino Hills
St. Joseph at Redlands, 5 p.m.
Arcadia at Glendora, 4 p.m.
El Segundo at Corona del Mar
Santa Monica at #2 Chaminade
DIVISION 4
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
#1 Saugus, bye
Thousand Oaks at Warren
Laguna Hills at Trabuco Hills
Walnut at Crean Lutheran
Burbank Burroughs at Santa Barbara
Ayala at Xavier Prep
Oak Hills at Summit
Viewpoint at #4 Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.
St. Anthony at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt
Cerritos Valley Christian at South Hills
Downey at Villa Park
La Serna at Oxnard
West Torrance at Campbell Hall
Newbury Park at Royal
Elsinore at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
#2 Schurr, bye
DIVISION 5
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
Maranatha at #1 Quartz Hill
Flintridge Prep at Bishop Amat
Monrovia at San Dimas
Marina at California, 5 p.m.
Sunny Hills at Anaheim Canyon
Vistamar vs. Archer at Park Century School (Culver City), 5 p.m.
Rim of the World at La Palma Kennedy
Woodbridge at #4 Yorba Linda
Westridge at #3 Valencia, 5 p.m.
Mary Star at Bishop Diego
Linfield Christian at Capistrano Valley Christian
El Modena at La Habra
El Dorado at Northwood
Diamond Bar at Buckley
Citrus Valley at Cerritos
Western Christian at #2 Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 6
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
St. Bonaventure at #1 Simi Valley
Indio at Temescal Canyon
Sacred Heart at Charter Oak, 5 p.m.
Paramount at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Rowland d. Bolsa Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported) (Wednesday)
Hillcrest d. Northview, 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25 (Wednesday)
Kaiser at Barstow
Oak Park at #4 Santa Clarita Christian
Rio Hondo Prep at #3 Riverside Poly
Shadow Hills at Loma Linda Academy
Costa Mesa at Oxford Academy
La Sierra at Arrowhead Christian
Sonora at Paraclete, 5 p.m.
Oakwood at La Reina
Brentwood at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.
Knight at #2 Rancho Christian
DIVISION 7
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
Estancia at #1 Coachella Valley
Trinity Classical at Coastal Christian
Santa Fe at Jurupa Valley
Carter at Westminster
Pomona Catholic at San Jacinto, 5 p.m.
Avalon vs. CAMS at Long Beach Jordan, 6:45 p.m.
Silverado vs. Grand Terrace at Colton, 5 p.m.
Beverly Hills at #4 Nordhoff
#3 Glendale at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
San Gabriel at Leuzinger
Ocean View at Riverside North
Highland at Gabrielino
Lancaster at Don Lugo
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at La Mirada
Wildwood at Laguna Blanca
Nogales at #2 West Valley
DIVISION 8
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
Geffen at #1 United Christian
Norwalk at Bassett
Godinez at Newport Christian
Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Milken
Western at Loara
Santa Paula at Southlands Christian
Miller at Temecula Prep
Lancaster Desert Christian at #4 Azusa
South El Monte at #3 Ramona Convent, 5:30 p.m.
Twentynine Palms at Moreno Valley
Malibu d. Coast Union, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15 (Wednesday)
Liberty at California Lutheran
San Luis Obispo Classical at Sierra Vista
Santa Clara at Beacon Hill
St. Mary’s Academy at Santa Ana Valley
Orange Vista at #2 Montclair
DIVISION 9
First round matches, Thursday, 6 p.m. unless noted
Hesperia Christian at #1 Academy of Academic Excellence
Redlands Adventist at Edgewood
Mesrobian at AGBU, 4 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Samueli
Chaffey at International School of Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
CSDR at Shalhevet
Packinghouse Christian at Noli Indian, 3:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian vs. #4 Eisenhower at Carter
Ganesha at #3 Pasadena Marshall
Desert Mirage vs. Acaciawood at Orangewood Academy, 5 p.m.
Crossroads Christian at Hillcrest Christian
Rubidoux at Academy for Careers & Exploration
Faith Baptist at Santa Barbara Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Orangewood Academy at New Harvest Christian
Grove at Holy Martyrs
Arroyo Valley at #2 Excelsior, 4 p.m.
NOTES (Div. 2-9): Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.
