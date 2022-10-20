Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
POOL PLAY
Wednesday
POOL A
Mira Costa d. Lakewood, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Mater Dei d. Palos Verdes, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19
POOL B
Sierra Canyon d. Newport Harbor, 25-19, 25-9, 25-12
Marymount d. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
POOL A-- #8 Palos Verdes (0-1) at #1 Mira Costa (1-0); #5 Lakewood (0-1) at #4 Mater Dei (1-0)
POOL B-- #7 Huntington Beach (0-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (1-0); #6 Newport Harbor (0-1) at #3 Marymount (1-0)
Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (1-0) at #1 Mira Costa; #8 Palos Verdes (0-1) at #5 Lakewood
POOL B-- #3 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon; #7 Huntington Beach at #6 Newport Harbor
NOTE: Championship, Nov. 5 at Cerritos College.
