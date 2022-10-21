Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson rolls out of the pocket.
Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson, shown against Santa Margarita earlier this season, led the Griffins to a win Friday night over Fountain Valley.
(Craig Weston)
By Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (9-0) def. Santa Margarita, 52-7 | at Servite, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 48-7 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 50-7 | vs. Norco, Thursday

4. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2) def. Huntington Beach, 48-7 | vs. Fountain Valley (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-0) def. Compton, 56-0 | vs. Long Beach Jordan (at Veterans Stadium), Friday | 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. Tesoro, 71-0 | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday

7. CHAMINADE (8-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-14 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday

8. EDISON (8-1) def. Fountain Valley, 50-0 | at Corona del Mar, Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 48-7 | vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Friday

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to Mater Dei, 52-7 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

11. INGLEWOOD (9-0) def. Beverly Hills, 49-0 | vs. Morningside (at El Camino College), Friday

12. WARREN (7-1) def. La Mirada, 37-8 | at Dominguez, Friday

13. GARDENA SERRA (5-4) def. Bishop Alemany, 28-13 | at Chaminade, Friday

14. JSERRA (4-5) def. Servite, 24-0 | at Orange Lutheran, Friday

15. BISHOP AMAT (6-3) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday

16. YORBA LINDA (9-0) def. Foothill, 41-16 | at Brea Olinda, Friday

17. OAK HILLS (9-0) def. Apple Valley, 41-27 | at Sultana, Friday

18. CYPRESS (9-0) def. Placentia Valencia, 41-20 (Thursday) | at Crean Lutheran, Thursday

19. APPLE VALLEY (7-2) lost to Oak Hills, 41-27 | vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday

20. NORCO (6-3) lost to Chaparral, 48-28 | at Corona Centennial, Thursday

21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-2) def. Damien, 42-13 | vs. Upland, Friday

22. CAJON (8-1) def. Beaumont, 38-7 (Thursday) | vs. Redlands East Valley, Thursday

23. WEST RANCH (10-0) def. Castaic, 63-6 | CIF-SS playoffs; idle next week

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2) def. Simi Valley, 42-14 | at St. Bonaventure, Thursday

25. SIERRA CANYON (5-4) def. Chaminade, 49-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

