How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

20. NORCO (6-3) lost to Chaparral, 48-28 | at Corona Centennial, Thursday

19. APPLE VALLEY (7-2) lost to Oak Hills, 41-27 | vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday

11. INGLEWOOD (9-0) def. Beverly Hills, 49-0 | vs. Morningside (at El Camino College), Friday

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to Mater Dei, 52-7 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 48-7 | vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Friday

7. CHAMINADE (8-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-14 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-0) def. Compton, 56-0 | vs. Long Beach Jordan (at Veterans Stadium), Friday | 5

4. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2) def. Huntington Beach, 48-7 | vs. Fountain Valley (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson, shown against Santa Margarita earlier this season, led the Griffins to a win Friday night over Fountain Valley.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.