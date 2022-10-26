Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Granada Hills d. Verdugo Hills, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Venice d. Palisades, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23

Taft d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-18, 25-20, 25-11

El Camino Real d. Chatsworth, 30-28, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Venice at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Taft at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Championship, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

High School Sports

