Prep girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Granada Hills d. Verdugo Hills, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Venice d. Palisades, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23
Taft d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-18, 25-20, 25-11
El Camino Real d. Chatsworth, 30-28, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Venice at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Taft at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Championship, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.