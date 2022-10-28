Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

By Times staff
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared (games Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result (playoffs begin next week)

1. MATER DEI (10-0) def. Servite, 48-17

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) def. Santa Margarita, 56-14

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1) def. Norco, 42-0 (Thursday)

4. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2) def. Fountain Valley, 68-0 (Thursday)

5. LONG BEACH POLY (10-0) def. Long Beach Jordan, 63-0

6. MISSION VIEJO (9-1) def. Capistrano Valley, 63-7

7. EDISON (9-1) def. Corona del Mar, 40-13

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4) lost to JSerra, 20-7

9. SANTA MARGARITA (5-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 56-14

10. SIERRA CANYON (6-4) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21

11. CHAMINADE (8-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 32-23

12. INGLEWOOD (10-0) def. Morningside, 45-0

13. WARREN (8-1) def. Dominguez, 44-0

14. GARDENA SERRA (6-4) def. Chaminade, 32-23

15. JSERRA (5-5) def. Orange Lutheran, 20-7

16. BISHOP AMAT (7-3) def. Bishop Alemany, 36-7

17. YORBA LINDA (10-0) def. Brea Olinda, 56-27

18. OAK HILLS (10-0) vs. Sultana, 49-34

19. CYPRESS (10-0) def. Crean Lutheran, 42-6 (Thursday)

20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-2) def. Upland, 34-14

21. CAJON (9-1) def. Redlands East Valley, 49-16 (Thursday)

22. WEST RANCH (10-0) idle

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-3) lost to St. Bonaventure, 40-28 (Thursday)

24. APPLE VALLEY (8-2) def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-2 (Thursday)

25. CHARTER OAK (10-0) def. Alta Loma, 42-10 (Thursday)

High School Sports

