Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

#8 Los Alamitos at #1 JSerra

#5 Loyola at #4 Mater Dei

#6 Oaks Christian at #3 Harvard-Westlake

#7 Huntington Beach at #2 Newport Harbor

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

#1 Laguna Beach at Redlands East Valley

Servite at Santa Barbara

Mira Costa at Alta Loma

Los Osos at #4 Foothill

#3 Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel

San Juan Hills at Palos Verdes

Santa Margarita at Long Beach Wilson

El Dorado at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday

#1 San Clemente, bye

Irvine University at Murrieta Valley

Newbury Park at Carpinteria

King at Palm Desert

Long Beach Poly at Westlake

Crespi at Walnut

Corona Santiago at Rancho Cucamonga

#4 San Marcos at Camarillo

Millikan at #3 La Serna

Bonita at Chadwick

Beckman at Villa Park

Thousand Oaks at Ventura

Brea Olinda at Riverside Poly

Dos Pueblos at Troy

Redondo at Eastvale Roosevelt

Edison at #2 Dana Hills

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday

#1 Portola, bye

Chino Hills at Elsinore

El Segundo, bye

Costa Mesa, bye

Pasadena Poly at Irvine

Diamond Bar at Crescenta Valley

Citrus Valley at Chaparral

#4 Claremont, bye

#3 Northwood, bye

Glendora at Garden Grove Pacifica

Burbank Burroughs at Flintridge Prep

Capistrano Valley at Estancia

Temple City, bye

Buena at Foothill Tech

Marina at Fullerton

#2 Damien, bye

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday

#1 Crean Lutheran, bye

Fountain Valley at Malibu

Arcadia, bye

Downey, bye

Anaheim Canyon at Placentia Valencia

Redlands at Los Altos

La Habra at San Marino

#4 Schurr, bye

Ayala at #3 Yucaipa

Valley View at Glendale

La Canada at Vista Murrieta

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Charter Oak

Sage Hill at South Torrance

Arlington, bye

Tustin at Tesoro

California at #2 Etiwanda

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday

#1 Corona at Los Amigos

La Quinta at Lakeside

El Modena at Jurupa Valley

Ocean View at Don Lugo

Sunny Hills at Keppel

Royal at Western

West Torrance at Ramona

Ontario at #4 Westminster

La Sierra at #3 Xavier Prep

Paloma Valley at Fontana

Cate at Cerritos

Buena Park at Chino

Oxnard at Nordhoff

Whittier at Segerstrom

Saddleback at Westminster La Quinta

Palm Springs at #2 San Dimas

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday

A--San Gorgonio at Loara

B--#2 Muir at Alhambra

First round, Wednesday

Pacific at #1 Hemet

West Valley at Whitney

Sierra Vista at Savanna

Winner wild-card A at #4 Tahquitz

Edgewood at #3 Paramount

Summit at Liberty

Gahr at Arroyo Valley

Winner wild-card B at Webb

NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Second round (Div. 2-5), Thursday; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Nov. 5; semifinals (all divisions), Nov. 9. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement