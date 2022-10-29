High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
#8 Los Alamitos at #1 JSerra
#5 Loyola at #4 Mater Dei
#6 Oaks Christian at #3 Harvard-Westlake
#7 Huntington Beach at #2 Newport Harbor
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
#1 Laguna Beach at Redlands East Valley
Servite at Santa Barbara
Mira Costa at Alta Loma
Los Osos at #4 Foothill
#3 Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel
San Juan Hills at Palos Verdes
Santa Margarita at Long Beach Wilson
El Dorado at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday
#1 San Clemente, bye
Irvine University at Murrieta Valley
Newbury Park at Carpinteria
King at Palm Desert
Long Beach Poly at Westlake
Crespi at Walnut
Corona Santiago at Rancho Cucamonga
#4 San Marcos at Camarillo
Millikan at #3 La Serna
Bonita at Chadwick
Beckman at Villa Park
Thousand Oaks at Ventura
Brea Olinda at Riverside Poly
Dos Pueblos at Troy
Redondo at Eastvale Roosevelt
Edison at #2 Dana Hills
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday
#1 Portola, bye
Chino Hills at Elsinore
El Segundo, bye
Costa Mesa, bye
Pasadena Poly at Irvine
Diamond Bar at Crescenta Valley
Citrus Valley at Chaparral
#4 Claremont, bye
#3 Northwood, bye
Glendora at Garden Grove Pacifica
Burbank Burroughs at Flintridge Prep
Capistrano Valley at Estancia
Temple City, bye
Buena at Foothill Tech
Marina at Fullerton
#2 Damien, bye
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday
#1 Crean Lutheran, bye
Fountain Valley at Malibu
Arcadia, bye
Downey, bye
Anaheim Canyon at Placentia Valencia
Redlands at Los Altos
La Habra at San Marino
#4 Schurr, bye
Ayala at #3 Yucaipa
Valley View at Glendale
La Canada at Vista Murrieta
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Charter Oak
Sage Hill at South Torrance
Arlington, bye
Tustin at Tesoro
California at #2 Etiwanda
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday
#1 Corona at Los Amigos
La Quinta at Lakeside
El Modena at Jurupa Valley
Ocean View at Don Lugo
Sunny Hills at Keppel
Royal at Western
West Torrance at Ramona
Ontario at #4 Westminster
La Sierra at #3 Xavier Prep
Paloma Valley at Fontana
Cate at Cerritos
Buena Park at Chino
Oxnard at Nordhoff
Whittier at Segerstrom
Saddleback at Westminster La Quinta
Palm Springs at #2 San Dimas
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday
A--San Gorgonio at Loara
B--#2 Muir at Alhambra
First round, Wednesday
Pacific at #1 Hemet
West Valley at Whitney
Sierra Vista at Savanna
Winner wild-card A at #4 Tahquitz
Edgewood at #3 Paramount
Summit at Liberty
Gahr at Arroyo Valley
Winner wild-card B at Webb
NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Second round (Div. 2-5), Thursday; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Nov. 5; semifinals (all divisions), Nov. 9. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
