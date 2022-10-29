High school football: City playoff pairings
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Eagle Rock (9-1) at #1 San Pedro (10-0)
#5 Franklin (10-0) at #4 Garfield (8-2)
#6 Los Angeles Roosevelt (9-1) at #3 Wilmington Banning (5-5)
#7 Birmingham (6-4) at #2 Venice (8-2)
DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#16 Canoga Park (6-4) at #1 Granada Hills (7-2)
#9 Dorsey (6-3) at #8 South Gate (6-4)
#12 Lincoln (4-5) at #5 Cleveland (6-4)
#13 Fairfax (4-6) at #4 El Camino Real (5-5), site tbd
#14 Huntington Park (5-5) at #3 Palisades (7-3)
#11 Gardena (6-4) at #6 Dymally (8-2)
#10 Narbonne (4-6) at #7 Westchester (5-4)
#15 Los Angeles Hamilton (4-5) at #2 Carson (5-5)
DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#16 Taft (4-6) at #1 Monroe (8-1)
#9 Jefferson (4-3) at #8 Granada Hills Kennedy (5-5)
#12 Legacy (4-6) at #5 North Hollywood (7-3)
#13 Grant (5-5) at #4 Marquez (6-2-1)
#14 Sun Valley Poly (5-5) at #3 Panorama (9-1)
#11 Sylmar (6-4) at #6 King/Drew (8-2), site tbd
#10 Santee (5-5) at #7 Washington (6-3)
#15 Arleta (4-6) at #2 Bell (3-7)
DIVISION III
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m. unless noted
#16 Rivera (5-5) at #1 Chatsworth (2-8)
#9 Maywood CES (2-8) at #8 Fremont (3-5)
#12 San Fernando (2-8) at #5 Los Angeles Wilson (4-5)
#13 Angelou (4-6) at #4 Los Angeles Jordan (7-3)
#14 Locke (2-7) at #3 Manual Arts (5-4), 2 p.m.
#11 Chavez (1-7) at #6 Bernstein (8-2)
#10 Verdugo Hills (2-7) at #7 South East (1-9)
#15 Los Angeles (5-4) at #2 Crenshaw (2-7)
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 10; semifinals, Nov. 18. Championships, Nov. 25-26.
8 MAN
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 East Valley (1-4) at #1 Fulton (7-1)
#5 New Designs University Park (4-6) at #4 Sotomayor (3-5)
#6 USC Hybrid (0-6) at #3 Animo Robinson (4-3)
#7 Torres (1-6) at #2 North Valley Military Institute (4-5)
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 10; championship, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
