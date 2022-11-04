High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
San Marino 15, Arcadia 3
Peninsula 9, Portola 9 (Peninsula won on games, 75-69)
Palos Verdes 17, Corona del Mar 1
Mater Dei 14, Westlake 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Peninsula at #1 San Marino
#3 Palos Verdes at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Los Osos 12, Camarillo 6
Mira Costa 10, Santa Margarita 8
Marlborough 10, La Canada 8
Aliso Niguel 14, Santa Barbara 4
Huntington Beach 11, Foothill 7
Harvard-Westlake 12, San Marcos 6
Tesoro 10, JSerra 8
Irvine University 15, Yorba Linda 3
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Los Osos at Mira Costa
Marlborough at #4 Aliso Niguel
#3 Huntington Beach at Harvard-Westlake
#2 Irvine University at Tesoro
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Palm Desert 11, Troy 7
Corona Santiago 12, Foothill Tech 6
San Juan Hills 15, Crescenta Valley 3
Fountain Valley 13, Archer 5
Los Alamitos 16, Long Beach Wilson 2
Sunny Hills 9, Oak Park 9 (Sunny Hills won on games, 74-66)
Placentia Valencia 10, Mayfield 8
Beverly Hills 13, Whitney 5
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Corona Santiago at #1 Palm Desert
#4 Fountain Valley at San Juan Hills
#3 Los Alamitos at Sunny Hills
Placentia Valencia at #2 Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Sage Hill 13, Oxford Academy 5
Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Chadwick 9 (Roosevelt won on games, 76-62)
Hacienda Heights Wilson 10, Arroyo 8
St. Margaret’s 10, Cerritos 8
Vista Murrieta 12, Capistrano Valley 6
Agoura 12, Walnut 6
La Salle 10, Rowland 8
Northwood 16, South Pasadena 2
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at #1 Sage Hill
Hacienda Heights Wilson at #4 St. Margaret’s
Vista Murrieta at Agoura
La Salle at #2 Northwood
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Keppel 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4
Webb 13, Chaffey 5
Maranatha 11, Redlands East Valley 7
Ontario Christian 9, Paloma Valley 9 (Ontario Christian won on games, 82-75)
Xavier Prep 12, Carpinteria 6
Louisville 10, Katella 8
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12, Upland 6
Santa Barbara Providence 12, Valley View 6
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Webb at #1 Keppel
Maranatha at #4 Ontario Christian
Xavier Prep at Louisville
#2 Santa Barbara Providence at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
DIVISION 5
Second round, Friday
California 10, Western Christian 8
Sierra Vista 9, Canyon Springs 9 (Sierra Vista won on games, 74-63)
Villanova Prep 16, Arroyo Valley 2
Citrus Hill 12, Schurr 6
Segerstrom 14, Granite Hills 4
Pasadena Marshall 13, Bolsa Grande 5
Lancaster 12, Hueneme 6
Hillcrest 13, Summit 5
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 California at Sierra Vista
#4 Citrus Hill at Villanova Prep
#3 Segerstrom at Pasadena Marshall
Lancaster at #2 Hillcrest
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club
